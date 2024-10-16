BILL Comes to the Omnibus Theatre in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The outrageous true story of the life of the original conspiracy theorist, Milton William Cooper, comes to Omnibus Theatre this December. Throughout 80s and 90s America, author, veteran and radio broadcaster Milton William “Bill” Cooper disseminated an array of conspiracy myths, aliens, illuminati, coming ice-ages, and contaminated vaccines, setting off a chain of events which influence American politics to this day. Through parody, verbatim, music, comedy, drag, puppetry, and clowning, Red Fox Theatre experiment in a genre-bending style as absurd as the wild ride that is the life of Bill. With original live country-western and disco music BILL explores the tumultuous life of a serial conspirator and the dangerous influence one man can have in the future of a nation.

Collaborative playwright and director Megan Jenkins said, “BILL will be painfully relevant to audiences, following the US and UK elections this year and the last decade of political upheavals. Its themes of mutual rational scepticism, critical thinking, and distrust of government could not be more pertinent. We want our audiences to leave having had a great night out and being able to watch the news, read a paper, or debate a family member over Christmas dinner, and understand a bit more about how we got here.”

Red Fox Theatre was formed in 2018 and make theatre designed to be a good night out, unashamedly silly, experimental and a little educational. Working with absurd true stories that have a political edge, they combine live music, comedy, and theatre to create magical storytelling experiences. Following an award nominated run at Edinburgh Fringe 2018 their first show Catch of the Day embarked on several UK and Ireland tours, consistently touring until 2022.

