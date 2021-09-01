BEING MR. WICKHAM Comes To The Belgrade Later This Month

Have you ever wondered what happened to the lovable rogue at the end of Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice? Well now's your chance to find out. From Thurs 30 Sept - Sat 2 Oct, the Original Theatre Company present Being Mr Wickham at the Belgrade Theatre.

Adrian Lukis returns to the role he took on in the BBC's renowned 1995 TV series, starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth. Lukis also co-writes this new production about one of Austen's most charmingly rogueish characters with Catherine Curzon.

"Mr. Wickham is blessed with such happy manners as may ensure his making friends - whether he may be equally capable of retaining them is less certain."

Join Pride and Prejudice's most roguish gentleman, George Wickham, on the eve of his sixtieth birthday, to lift the sheets on exactly what happened thirty years on from where we left him. Discover his own version of some very famous literary events. What really happened with Darcy? What did he feel about Lizzie? What happened at Waterloo? Not to mention Byron...

Rarely off the small screen, Adrian Lukis' most recent TV credits include Channel 4's Feel Good, Collateral, The Crown, Grantchester, Black Mirror and Downton Abbey. He's also starred in recent films Judy and Dolittle, and has appeared on stage in The Seagull for The National Theatre.

Adrian Lukis said: "I'm thrilled to be reunited with my old friend, George Wickham. Having spent years defending his dubious reputation, I look forward to finally setting the record straight, with the assistance of the immensely talented Original Theatre Company."

Directed by Guy Unsworth, with designs by Libby Watson, sound designs by Max Pappenheim and lighting design by Johanna Town.

Being Mr Wickham arrives at the Belgrade Theatre from Thurs 30 Sept - Sat 2 Oct. Book your tickets now to get the best seats at the best prices at www.belgrade.co.uk or phone 024 7655 3055.