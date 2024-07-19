BEATLEMANIA Comes to the HMV Empire in Coventry in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Beatlemania at the HMV Empire in Coventry for a night to celebrate the music of The Beatles.

Playing to sell-out audiences all over the world, Beatlemania are firmly established as one of the best tribute shows around, and are delighted to announce their brand new show for 2024/25. The band are also currently performing as the cast in the hit show “The Magic of The Beatles”.

1964 was the year that launched The Beatles onto the world stage and in 2024 Beatlemania celebrates the 60th anniversary of the group’s first film and album A Hard Day’s Night as part of a brand-new tour. The first section of the show is dedicated to that year alone and will feature songs from the film and album.

The performance continues with a huge back-catalogue of the all greatest hits that you know and love including; She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand, I Feel Fine, Help!, Day Tripper, Yellow Submarine, All You Need Is Love, Hey Jude, Something, Get Back and so many more!

This superb two-hour show is packed with hits and history from beginning to end, with the same excitement and unique sense of humour too. From their mop-top beginnings to the psychedelic highs of Sgt Pepper and beyond - this highly-acclaimed production brings The Beatles to life, live on stage.

Beatlemania combines superb vocals with sublime musicianship, all with a stunning attention to detail, from the original musical instruments and stitch perfect costumes even down to Lennon and McCartney’s on-stage banter.

David Peterson, who performs as Paul, said ‘We are delighted to be back on the road with this brand-new show that celebrates the The Beatles, and the launch of the band onto the World stage back in 1964. We absolutely love performing these timeless hits and look forward to sharing these on our 2024 tour.”

Money can’t buy you love, but it can get you seats for an evening to remember featuring the biggest and best songs ever recorded, performed live in concert. Get your ticket to ride back in time in style with the incredible Beatlemania.

Beatlemania will be performing at the HMV Empire in Coventry, on Saturday 7th September at 7pm. Tickets cost just £16.50 and are available from www.hmvempire.com/beatlemania





