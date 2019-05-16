BBC Producer Anthony Cherry Joins Dominic Ferris, Live At ZÃ©del At ME AND MY PIANO

Following the success of his Me and My Piano shows at LIVE AT ZEDEL last year, Steinway pianist and singer Dominic Ferris returns to the venue on Monday 1 July at 7.00pm with his special guest, BBC Radio 2 and television producer, writer and director, Anthony Cherry.

Dominic is delighted to have the chance to ask Anthony about the pleasures and challenges of his work producing Friday Night is Music Night and the annual BBC Proms in the Park with the BBC Concert Orchestra, as well as exclusive broadcasts including They Write The Songs with Barry Manilow, We Write The Songs with Gary Barlow and Tim Rice's American Pie.

Me and My Piano will draw on a wide variety of Dominic's musical influences including George Gershwin, Billy Joel and Elton John, with some surprises along the way.

Dominic studied piano performance at the Royal College of Music and he has since built an international reputation as a live performer and regular recording artist at Abbey Road Studios. His collaborations with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra have sold over 3 million albums worldwide. He has performed on, and provided orchestrations for, six top ten albums since 2015, all recorded at Abbey Road Studios. He has recently worked with Michael Ball on his latest release Coming Home To You, reaching No.1 in the UK album chart. Dominic joined the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra as assistant musical director and pianist for the Elvis Presley: If I Can Dream UK arena tour and Memphis Symphony Orchestra for the USA anniversary tour, with a performance at Graceland with Priscilla Presley for the Elvis 40th Anniversary Celebrations.

Dominic regularly tours around the world with his piano duo The Piano Brothers. Endorsed by Steinway & Sons, The Piano Brothers (Dominic Ferris and Elwin Hendrijanto) are a cutting-edge live act creating their own arrangements for two pianos. Their recent collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra will see a new album release in October 2019.

Dominic is also one half of musical theatre double act Ferris & Milnes. The duo has become known for their mashup medleys including 33 Sondheim Numbers in 5 Minutes, which they premiered at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane during Stephen Sondheim's 85th Birthday Gala. They performed their debut West End show at Ambassadors Theatre and premiered 30 Gershwin Numbers in Under 6 Minutes, at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Tickets for Me and My Piano on 1 July, with Dominic Ferris and Anthony Cherry, are on sale now (www.brasseriezedel.com/ 020 7734 4888 / in person at the venue).

For more information about Dominic Ferris visit: http://www.dominicferris.com.





