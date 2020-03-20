BBC Opens Writers Academy to Non-Professionals For the First Time

According to The Guardian, The BBC will open its Writers' Academy to non-professionals for the first time ever. The program is aimed at anyone who wants to have a shot at writing for television.

In the past, only professional screenwriters have been allowed to apply to the academy.

Eight applicants will be chosen to write for BBC Studios' biggest shows such as EastEnders and Casualty. They will also participate in lectures from writers such as Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio and Years and Years writer Russell T Davies, and get three months of paid training.

"One voice ... can transform a company, script or a programme, so if we can find them, as I think that's very much the BBC's job, that's a really good thing to do," said the head of the BBC Studios Writers' Academy, John Yorke.

Applications for the BBC Studios Writers' Academy open on 30 March at bbcstudios.com/writersacademy.

