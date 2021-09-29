Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aussie Stand-up Steve Hughes To Bring His Dark Tales To Warrington

pixeltracker

Steve Hughes will be performing at Pyramid Arts Centre on Thursday, 7 October.

Sep. 29, 2021  

Aussie Stand-up Steve Hughes To Bring His Dark Tales To Warrington

Steve Hughes considers himself lucky to be alive. He has spent the past five years confronting his demons and recovering from a crippling breakdown and severe depression.

But the Australian comedian's view is that if life turns to hell, there has to be a few jokes in there somewhere. With the belief that laughter is the best medicine, Steve is now back on the road with his first full-length UK tour in six years, including a Pyramid show on Thursday, 7 October. Before that he made his return to the stage with series of sell-out shows Down Under.

After staring into the abyss, Steve comes back more lucid than ever. Expect a free-thinking, opinionated, brutally honest and darkly tinged night of stand-up comedy. Steve, as seen on Live at the Apollo and The Michael McIntyre Show, always has a tale or two to tell as he used to be a thrash metal drummer. He founded the band Slaughter Lord, one of the first thrash metal bands in Australia, in the mid-80s before turning his hand to comedy.

Taking on the nickname, the 'heavy metal humourist', Steve moved to England in 2002 to pursue his stand-up career, inspired by a diverse range of comics such as Woody Allen, Bill Hicks, Richard Pryor and George Carlin. So join Steve as offers his interpretation of an 'insane world' which has only become bleaker after the events of 2020 and 2021...

Steve Hughes will be performing at Pyramid Arts Centre on Thursday, 7 October. Tickets are on sale now from £16.50. Visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • Russell Kane, Nish Kumar & Rosie Jones Announced for Big Burns Supper 2022
  • Independent Arts Projects to Present WAVES
  • Premiere Of Timberlake's Wertenbaker's New Play WHO ARE YOU? To Close The Sound Stage Opening Season
  • Scottish International Storytelling Festival Prepares To Welcome Back In-person Audiences