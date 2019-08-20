Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton and Dance Artist Marcella Woods Will Perform At Deva Fest

Organisers of Deva Fest have announced that Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton and 'diva of dance' Marcella Woods will perform as part of Sunday's line-up when the festival comes to Chester Lakes next month.

The brand-new 3-day family-friendly music, food and lifestyle festival comes to the heart of Cheshire across three days from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 September and tickets are on sale now.

A circus style 'big-top' will house the main stage and visitors can sing and dance the weekend away come rain or shine.

Natasha and Marcella will join Sunday's headline act Symphonic Ibiza as guest vocalists - bringing the festival to a sensational close.

Symphonic Ibiza celebrates all the biggest Ibiza dance classics from the last 30 years, sensationally fusing a thrilling live orchestra with high tempo beats from renowned club DJ Andy Joyce.

Natasha is best known for being one third of Atomic Kitten, one of the UK's most internationally successful girl groups of the last 20 years, selling over 20 million records worldwide.

The group celebrated numerous global number 1 albums and singles including Whole Again, The Tide Is High (Got The Feeling) and Eternal Flame.

As a solo artist Natasha has performed with The Bee Gees' Robin Gibb and joined Lionel Ritchie on his nationwide tour. Her collaboration with Mischa Daniels on single Round and Round broke into the US top 20 dance singles and hit number 1 in Brazil.

On taking to the stage at Deva Fest Natasha said: "I am thrilled to be working with Symphonic Ibiza at Deva Fest, performing some of the biggest dance classics in a totally re-imagined way with the live orchestra - it will be fab! There are so many other amazing acts involved across the whole three days, it promises to be a weekend not to be missed!"

Marcella Woods has long been regarded as one of the main divas of Dance music.

She has worked with some of the biggest producers in dance and trance and is responsible for some of the biggest club anthems.

Her smash-hit records include Top 10 hits Liberation, Beautiful and Voice of an Angel all recorded with Matt Darey.

Other collaborations include Come Get My Lovin' with Hugh Gunnell and Paul Gardner (Milk and Sugar), Sky High with Felix Leiter and Milk and Sugar, and Turn It Up with Jason Chance.

Sunday's festival line-up also includes performances from dance legends K-Klass; Baby D; Capella; Shiva; cream resident DJ's Anthony Probyn and Ed Mackie; Mark Radcliffe's UNE; and Chester-based DJ duo Geddes and Gioia and it promises a neon filled, hands-in-the-air, glow stick waving party!

Deva Fest promises fun for all the family with amazing attractions, traditional fun fair rides included in the admission price, local artisan food and drink vendors, and an all-star music and live entertainment line-up.

Friday's 'party night' will be open 5pm-11pm, whilst gates open Saturday and Sunday at midday.

Friday evening will celebrate a wealth of talented local artists and music with a more international flavour with performances from Lucy Bradburn, David O'Connor, The Bavarian Strollers and Zoot Serious and The Bellyful of Bop.

Saturday is carnival day promising a day of colour and fun for all the family including the Carnival Day parades, and The Carnival Day Ball with TRIX.

Saturday's music line-up includes a headline set from Ivor Novello award-winning UK rock band The Feeling. Their smash hit album Twelve Stops and Home sold 1.5million copies worldwide featuring the singles Fill My Little World, Love it When You Call, Sewn and Never be Lonely.

Pop/rock band The Dunwells; emerging rock group Mississippi Riot; indie quartet Camens; music collective SWJ Group; 2017 X Factor contestant Russell Jones Jr; tribute act Foo Fighterz; and DJ Ally Kidd Cameron complete Saturday's music programme.

Fancy dress is encouraged over the whole weekend and prizes will be awarded for best and most creative outfits on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is colourful Carnival fancy dress - be inspired by Mardis Gras, Rio Festival and Day of the Dead. Whilst Sunday's fancy dress theme is neon party - the bigger and brighter the better!

For the authentic festival experience there are weekend camping packages available on the Festival field, plus a dedicated area for camper vans and caravans.

Festival organsiers will also be operating a free shuttle bus running between Chester Railway Station and the festival site which is free for all ticket holders.

Deva Fest comes to Chester Lakes from Friday 6 - Sunday 8 September.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.devafest.co.uk.





