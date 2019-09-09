Artsdepot Announces Christmas Cast For CINDERELLA - THE ROCKIN PANTO

As the supermarkets start to release their newest festive fodder and the TV schedulers begin to announce their line up of seasonal delights...Artsdepot has announced the hugely talented and musical cast set to star in our first ever pantomime: Cinderella - The Rockin' Panto written and directed by Peter Rowe - running at artsdepot from Saturday 30 November - Sunday 5 January 2020.

10 actors who are also brilliant and gifted musicians have been cast in this pop-tastic panto with a difference - where feet stomping and heart pumping chart topping hits from rock, pop and soul classics across the decades are played lived on stage by the cast at every performance.





Think fairy godmothers meet top of the pops in this festive musical extravaganza with all the hallmarks of a traditional fun-filled and family friendly panto - as Cinders gets ready to Rock Around the Clock and Shake a Tail Feather at the ball...where hopefully for the ugly step sisters at least it will be Raining Men when they are In the Midnight Hour!

It's not easy being the Mayor, Baron Hardup, with Prince Charming due in town for a Royal visit and a staff of only two - his beautiful, feisty daughter Cinderella and the loyal and loveable Buttons. But when his lonely hearts ad is answered by the mysterious Rubella De Zees who brings along her two dangerous daughters Hernia and Verruca, it seems he's far more than she bargained for...for in Panto Land anything goes.

In the title role of Cinderella is Chioma Uma currently starring as Hattie in the acclaimed production of Kiss Me Kate at Watermill Theatre, Newbury. This marks Chioma's first leading role since graduating from Rose Bruford earlier this year...playing alongside her are Daniel Carter-Hope and Tom Connor as step-sisters Verruca and Hernia; Guy Freeman as everybody's favourite Panto good guy Buttons; Georgina White as Rubella De Zees and Steve Simmonds as Cinderella's dad, Baron Hardup. Cinderella's much loved and needed Fairy Godmother is performed by Nicola Bryan while Chris Vince plays love interest Prince Charming and Samuel Pope as his best friend, Dandini... with Sheridan Lloyd as the Royal Messenger completing the talented musical line-up.

Packed full of songs to sing along to and peppered with a good dose of panto sparkle and slapstick - all performed by this gifted group of actor-musicians - Cinderella: The Rockin' Panto has something for everybody. Expect two and a half hours of Christmas cheer, musical madness and a toe-tapping treat for all the family.

Director and writer, Peter Rowe has, since 2000, been the Artistic Director of the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich. Peter's work as a writer includes nine record-breaking 'rock n roll pantomimes' - including this one - and which are also currently being produced annually at the New Wolsey Theatre, Theatr Clwyd, Stafford Gatehouse Theatre, and Leeds City Varieties.

As AD, his productions have included Sweeney Todd, Perfect Days, Double Indemnity, A Family Affair, A Mad World My Masters, Leader of the Pack, The Good Companions, Neville's Island, Stephen Sondheim's Company, Sugar, The Price, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Vincent in Brixton, Blues in the Night, The Glass Menagerie, Laurel and Hardy, Little Shop of Horrors, A Chorus of Disapproval, Chimps, a new musical adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life, Noises Off, Up on the Roof, Guys and Dolls, Bedroom Farce, Mods And Rox, And Then The Dark, the UK National Tour of the Madness musical Our House, Miss Nightingale, a major revival of The Threepenny Opera, with co-director Jenny Sealey, Midsummer Songs, Feed The Beast, a new play by Steve Thompson, Sweet Charity and the Jason Robert Brown musical The Last Five Years.

Cinderella: The Rockin Panto receives its London debut at artsdepot on Saturday 30 November 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You