Arts Outburst Announces Updated Programme For Thurrock Pride Festival 2024

Thurrock’s first ever Pride event will take place this Saturday 8 June starting at 9.30am with a Pride Celebration Walk commencing at Purfleet Station, joined by the wider community to walk along the river front and Gray’s High Street.

Events will take place throughout the day, Thurrock LGBT Network will officially open the day, ending with the Great Big Queer Cabaret at Thameside Theatre. Sirena Hart, will also be taking part, they are an artist and Drag Performer from East Anglia. Thurrock Pride are proud to announce Local talent Ella Vaday star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be hosting Queer Cabaret, which is headlined by leading gay comedian Lee Peart.

Organisers hope Thurrock Pride Festival will be a celebration of inclusivity with a powerful statement of visibility, acceptance and solidarity. Thurrock Pride Day on Saturday 8 June includes live music, comedy, film, art workshops and drag performances and most events are FREE. At the start of the day walkers will be holding vibrant, bespoke silk flags created by Purfleet-based, arts organisation and event partner, Kinetika, alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community. The walk will be led by event partner, T100 Festival – Thurrock’s Walking, Talking and Making Festival. The Festival is also working with Essex Book Festival to include LGBTQ+ stories in the Human Library event at Grays Library on the same day. Co-created by festival directors Arts Outburst, Thurrock Pride Festival 2024 is the first of its kind locally and a historic moment for LGBTQ+ and wider communities of Essex. They wish to welcome the local people of Thurrock and people across the Southeast of England to join in, celebrate and be part of acceptance and equality at the event.

‘Arts Outburst are super proud to be delivering this historical moment in Thurrock. We believe that representation and equity are hugely important and play a massive part of the work we do. To be taking the lead of Thurrock Pride, using Arts and Culture to shape and tell that story, is very exciting for us and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Thameside’. Daryl Branch Artistic Director and CEO Arts Outburst

The Thurrock LGBTQ+ Community Network are delighted to have secured funding and support to host this colourful community celebration funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, Arts Council England, Start Thurrock and Riverside Community Grays Big Local, with additional support from rail company c2c. The Thurrock LGBTQ+ Community Network have been running monthly peer support drop-ins and social events for the last 18 months, which attracted up to 80 attendees.

Details:

PRIDE, Friday 7 June, 7.30pm Tickets £5 - Iconic and award-winning British film. A story of class and sexuality intersecting. Two communities come together during a time when division was strong and solidarity was needed. Based on the inspirational true story. 18+ Thameside Theatre Foyer / Thurrock.gov.uk/theatre part of Thameside Complex.

Thurrock Pride Festival, Saturday 8 June from 9.30am FREE Join T100 Festival on their pride celebration walk leaving Purfleet Station at 9.30am to walk along the riverfront. Jumeaux will perform their infectious melodies, playful rap and wavy synths.at the Walk and throughout the day. Book your place on the walk: https://t100festival.co.uk/thurrock-pride-walk-2024/

Pride Brunch 11am-12.15pm There will be a pit-stop at The Wharf Pub for performances by Sirena Hart and mocktails. Heading to Thameside Complex from 12.15pm

Human Library 9.30am-12.30pm A living book unique experience. Hear real life stories and embrace LGBTQ+ communities. Grays Library part of Thameside Complex.

Raising of the Pride Progress Flag & Street Party 1pm An afternoon of family-friendly workshops, performances, panel discussion and a delicious food court. Performances from LGBTQ+ superstar Allan Jay, Steps tribute act 5,6,7,8 and plenty of laughs with Classic Connee. Sirena Hart will run a Drag Art Masterclass and a professional will deliver a Make Up workshop for the Trans community. Panel Discussions include Diversity in the LGBTQ+ Community with Yogesh Taylor, Vinay Jobanputra (Bolly Queer), Women in the LGBTQ+ Community with Kelly Jones, Disability and the Queer Community with Martin Roberts, Daryl Beeton, Parenting in the LGBTQ+ Community Thurrock Fostering Team, Paul Mc Gingle-White c2c Rail, Hate Crime with Essex Police, Thurrock Council, Transgender Awareness with Claire Prosho. Sports and representation featuring Colchester Kings, Rochester Hawks, Pride of Irons and Television, Film and Stage Queer Representations. Plus VideoClub present a curated selection of short films by LGBTQ+ filmmakers in and around the Thameside Complex foyer / artsoutburst.co.uk

Great Big Queer Cabaret 8pm £5 Party time with Lee Peart joined with friends to bring you night of fabulous fun. Acts include Cortina Ford performing Burlesque, with more acts to be announced. This will be followed by Thurrock Pride After Party from 10.30pm – until late (free if you purchase a ticket to the cabaret). And music by one half of the fun-loving duo SILLY B!TCH DISCO, DJ HelHun of the Hunsnet Collective. Ella Vaday star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK will be hosting Queer Cabaret.18+ Thameside Theatre Foyer / Thurrock.gov.uk/theatre part of Thameside Complex.

Daryl Branch is born and bred in Thurrock and is the co-founder of Arts Outburst. He has worked as an actor, director, producer and teacher in the arts for over 20 years. He trained and the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama. Prior to Arts Outburst’s successful application to join the Arts Council’s National Portfolio he led Crawley’s Creative Playground and was Executive Director at Studio 3 Arts in Barking and Dagenham. Daryl believes passionately that arts and culture should be accessible to everyone regardless of background.

Arts Outburst was founded in 2004 and was formerly known as Impetuous Kinship. For 20 years the venue has been co-creating art and cultural projects with the people of Thurrock and nationally. In 2023, the organisation join Arts Council England’s National Portfolio, which was a pivotal moment, enabling the venue to make their mark and plan for the future. With core funding secured for three years, it means they can develop and deliver even more great arts projects for everyone in Thurrock, South Essex and beyond to enjoy.

Lee Peart is a comedian, presenter, broadcaster and actor. He gigs at all the major comedy clubs across the UK and has previously supported Jason Manford and Judi Love on tour, plus TikTok sensations Kevin James Thornton and Steff Todd. He is the resident warm-up artist for ITV's Loose Women, having worked there since 2017. He has also warmed up for some of the biggest shows on TV, including Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent, Love Island: Aftersun and The Jonathan Ross Show. He has been a regular contributor on BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Manchester, and Gaydio, discussing the morning papers and providing insight and comedic commentary on the latest news. He has has interviewed the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Tom Allen, Nadia Sawalha, Gloria Hunniford OBE and also hosts a weekly podcast called 'Fab Life with Lauren & Lee' which was featured in OK! Magazine and The Sunday Express as podcast pick of the week.

