Arts Organisation Without Walls Reveals Kully Thiarai as new Chair

Leading outdoor arts specialists Without Walls have announced the appointment of esteemed theatre lead Kully Thiarai as Chair. A British artistic and creative director, Kully’s career began in theatre and has since spanned a diverse range of artforms across communities, cultures and performance styles. Her work includes large scale epics, new plays and innovative performances for non-theatre spaces. With extensive experience in commissioning, producing and directing both nationally and internationally, she is renowned for her bold work exploring themes of diversity and community.

Most recently, Kully was Creative Director and CEO of LEEDS 2023, a role which saw her oversee over 1,700 events as part of a £24m international year of Culture Project for the city of Leeds. Prior to that she was Artistic Director and Chief Executive of National Theatre Wales. Over three decades her career has also included being the founding Director of Cast (opening the £22 million performance venue in Doncaster as the cultural living room for the town). Artistic Advisor for Contact Theatre where she spearheaded their artistic vision, and the Artistic Director of Leicester Haymarket Theatre, Theatre Writing Partnership and Red Ladder Theatre Company.

Kully is currently Chair of new writing company Paines Plough and Co-Chair of Slung Low along with Alan Lane, a trustee of The Art Foundation and National Theatre Scotland. She is an Honorary Fellow of The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and was winner of the inaugural Northern Asian Power list Cultural Icon Award in 2020.

Director of Without Walls Ralph Kennedy comments, I am incredibly excited to have Kully join Without Walls as our new chair. Kully’s commitment to creative excellence and artistic vision is widely recognised and highly respected across the arts and culture sector, both in the UK and internationally. As a network of festivals and artists, we celebrate diverse artistic practice and Kully’s experience and expertise perfectly aligns with these values. I look forward to collaborating together to bring exceptional outdoor arts to audiences everywhere.

Speaking about her new role, Kully Thiarai says, I’m thrilled to be joining Without Walls as Chair and look forward to working with Ralph, the Board, and the staff team to continue the great work that Jo has done, including her work with Maggie Clarke and XTRAX, in establishing Without Walls as a pioneer in our sector. Equally, to engage and support our network of partners and artists to further our collective mission in cultivating and championing excellence in outdoor arts.

Outgoing Chair of Without Walls, Jo Burns adds, In the time I’ve been involved, Without Walls has grown from its beginnings as the initiative of five founding festivals to a network of more than thirty-five partners and work commissioned and toured by hundreds of artists. It has been a dizzying ride, often full of joy along with inevitable challenges. I am grateful to all those who have been part of the adventure - past and present board members, the team at XTRAX now part of Without Walls, all our partners and in particular the artists and companies who are at the heart of what we do. I can think of no one better than Kully to take Without Walls forward, to drive the ambitions and potential of the sector in new and wonderful ways.

Kully’s appointment to Without Walls Chair marks an exciting new chapter for the organisation as they continue to push forward their vision as trailblazers for innovative and accessible outdoor arts. The announcement coincides with the news that Manchester will be the partner city for Barcelona’s iconic La Mercè festival next year. The project will establish a cultural collaboration between the two cities for artists, organisations and other partners. Kully will begin her role in January 2025.





