Arthur Pita's TEN SORRY TALES Will Premiere At DanceEast Next Month

Award-winning Director and Choreographer Arthur Pita presents the world premiere of TEN SORRY TALES, a dance theatre production based on Mick Jackson's book of short stories. A new commission by DanceEast and Sadler's Wells, produced by Pita's newly renamed company Ballo Arthur Pita, TEN SORRY TALES presents a collection of modern-day fables told through dance, theatre, live music and song. Opening at Jerwood DanceHouse, Ipswich on Friday 13 December, the production runs for 8 performances until Tuesday 17 December 2019.

A fantastical celebration of eccentricity, TEN SORRY TALES will take audiences on a magical journey of curiosity. From the child who sleeps for many, many years, to the sinister sisters who prey on trespassers, to the boy who brings butterflies back to life, Jackson's tales are by turns moving and macabre, humorous and dark.

Arthur Pita says: "The tales are delightful, surreal, twisted and moving. We are telling them in different ways using different theatrical techniques. We have created rules to then break them. Expect the unexpected!"

With music and lyrics by Frank Moon and Bev Lee Harling, design by Yann Seabra and lighting by Mark Doubleday, the cast includes: Valentina Golfieri, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Danielle Downey, Nathan Goodman, Faith Prendergast, Joshua Smith and Alejandro Postigo.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Jerwood DanceHouse, this new work marks a decade of the recently renamed Ballo Arthur Pita's critically-acclaimed productions produced by his recently renamed company, Ballo Arthur Pita, co-commissioned by DanceEast: God's Garden; The Little Match Girl (co-commissioned with Sadler's Wells) which has enjoyed UK and international touring and is now returning to the Lilian Baylis Studio at Sadler's Wells this Christmas for its fifth festive season (11-29 December 2019); The World's Greatest Show (co-commissioned with the Royal Opera House); and Stepmother / Stepfather.

TEN SORRY TALES is presented by Ballo Arthur Pita, co-commissioned by DanceEast and Sadler's Wells and supported by Arts Council England.

Tickets and Information

Box Office: 01473 295230

Website: danceeast.co.uk





