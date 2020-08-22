Arches Theatre Presents Musicals In The Park : A Live Theatre Family Experience
The event will be held 12 September.
The Arches Theatre has announced another West End spectacular coming to its outdoor stage on 12 September, Musicals In The Park : A Live Theatre Family Experience!
London based choreographers Scott Coldwell and Lucy Dean present the debut performance of Musicals In The Park, created specially for The Arches Theatre.
Staring a cast of six West End Singers and dancers, expect high energy musical numbers from shows such as The Greatest Showman, Grease and Chicago.
Bring a picnic, set up camp with your family and friends and enjoy live theatre in a Covid secure environment.
A selection of drinks and confectionary will also be available from the bar.
Children aged 6-16 are invited to join Scott and Lucy for a free pre-show West End Dance Work-shop. Places are limited so please reserve your place at time of booking.
Ticket Prices: £19.50 / £16.50 (16 and under, including free workshop for a limited number of participants)
Matinee: 2.30pm (Arrival from 1.00pm, West End Workshop 1.30pm)
Evening: 7.00pm (Arrival from 5.30pm, West End Workshop 6.00pm)
www.ultimateeventdancers.co.uk
Tickets available via the Box Office