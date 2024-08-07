Applications Now Open For Mercury Theatre's Producers And Directors Development Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced that applications have opened for the next cohort of their acclaimed Mercury Producers and Development Programme, with an application deadline of midnight on Friday 16th August 2024. Applications can be made at https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/mercurycreatives/opportunities/.

These seven-month creative practice programmes will sit alongside the Mercury Creatives business support programme, allowing for the Mercury to support a wide range of individuals and multiple stages in their career.

The Mercury Directors Development Programme will support individuals by taking them through the page to stage directing process. Participants will meet both in person and virtually and be led by Alexandra Spencer-Jones, independent theatre director and Artistic Director of Action to the Word.

The Mercury Producers Development Programme will explore making work at a range of scales learning the specific skills and knowledge involved in mounting a successful production, led by Mercury Senior Producer, Antony Stuart-Hicks.

In addition to 18 hours of mentoring, Mercury Producers & Directors benefit from:

• Opportunities to participate in a number of producing masterclasses, led by industry respected producers.

• Mentoring, producer/director shadowing, pitching opportunities and networking events

• Invitations to collaborate with other organisations in the East of England

• Support from the Mercury Team to develop ideas to be considered for future programming.

• Free tickets and special invitations to some Mercury events

• Opportunities to collaborate with Early Career Artists and Associate Companies.

The programmes are open to early career creative professionals of any age (18+) with a connection to the East of England. Alumni have gone on to work on UK and international tours, shows at The Bush, Arcola London, Donmar Warehouse and Theatre Royal Stratford East, as well as mounting plays in the Mercury's Studio Theatre as part of the theatre's Mercury Originals new writing scheme.

To apply online visit https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/mercurycreatives/opportunities/. If you need any support – please contact [mercury.creatives@mercurytheatre.co.uk] or call [01206 577006 ext. 225] and a member of the team will assist.

