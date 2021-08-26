Anton Du Beke Will Make His Panto Debut in CINDERELLA at Richmond Theatre

Best known for his role on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, Richmond Theatre is delighted to welcome the King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke in his pantomime debut as Buttons in this year's family pantomime Cinderella from Friday 3 December 2021 to Saturday 2 January 2022.

Quick-witted and known for his sartorial style, Anton Du Beke has become a household name through regular television appearances as a host and guest on primetime television and is one of the most instantly recognisable figures in the world of Ballroom dance today. Anton was most recently announced to be a judge for this year's Strictly and is now ready to put his dancing skills to the test, at Prince Charming's Royal Ball!

Cinderella is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the World's biggest pantomime producer whose Chief Executive Michael Harrison said:

'I am so thrilled to have Anton making his panto debut with us in Richmond this year. Not only is Anton a star in the ballroom but his charm and persona will also make him a fantastic addition to this show. I am positive the audiences of Richmond will be delighted to have Anton headlining the pantomime this year and we can't wait to see him on that stage'.

Rachel Lane, Theatre Director at Richmond Theatre said:

'We are so excited to welcome Anton to Richmond and his first ever Panto. We know the Richmond audiences, young and old, school groups to family groups, will be thrilled to see him in action on our stage'.

Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients audiences expect, Cinderella is a laugh-out-loud comedy, with stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses. Join Cinderella as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her wicked sisters and meets her dashing Prince Charming.

Anton Du Beke said: 'My first ever panto and I'm absolutely delighted to be Buttons at the wonderful Richmond Theatre, see you there my loves!'

The clock is ticking! With further casting to be announced don't miss your chance to see Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes. Book your tickets to the Ball today!