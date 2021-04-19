Anthony Costa To Host Talk With British Pantomime Academy This Week

Anthony Costa is confirmed to host a talk as part of the British pantomime Academy Workshops. From world tours with the amazing boyband Blue, to treading the boards in pantomime, Antony knows a thing or two about how to wow an audience! Students can join Anthony in person online to find out more about his life on stage and what it takes to be a professional performer on 22 April at 4pm for just £15.

Having begun his musical career in 2000 In the band Blue , achieving huge chart success with their 3 albums including hit songs such as All Rise, Too Close and If You Come Back. Anthony could be seen on TV on the 2005 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! His successful solo album followed in 2006 while Anthony made his stage debut in the West End production of Blood Brothers. Other musical performances including UK tours of Boogie nights, Popstar the Musical and Save the Last Dance for me along with a number of pantomime performances across the UK.

Anthony tells us "I'm delighted to be working with the BPA to share some of my experiences in the world of theatre with their students. Engagement in the arts can have a hugely positive effect on the mental health and well-being of participants so being part of a team providing opportunities like this is more than important than ever before following such a difficult year for many"

The British Pantomime Academy was founded in 2019 bringing workshops and courses to students of all ages. with more that the majority of attendees going on to achieve professional work in pantomime or on stage and TV within the year. In 2020 with Covid restrictions halting physical workshops these were taken online to great success. Each month Core workshops are available along with one off Masterclasses with celebrity names from across the world of showbiz.

Kev Orkian Founder and CEO of The British Pantomime Academy says "We are so excited to be able to offer our students the chance to speak with boy band great Anthony Costa, it's your opportunity to find out more about his career and get hints and tips of your own, with the chance to ask questions and learn from one of the best. As part of our workshop programme we offer opportunities on core performance subjects but are also bringing on board many famous names from the theatrical world, watch this space as we have a lot more to come!"

The workshops are open to students of all ages. To book your place just visit www.britishpantomimeacademy.com