Angel Theatre Company to Present FORSAKING OTHERS

Laura has it all... She comes from a loving, wealthy family, is well educated, has a good job and owns her own apartment in Wimbledon. She is engaged to Michael, the man of her dreams... or so she thought! Life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a visitor bearing some distressing news. Forsaking Others provokes us to question the things we might be afraid to ask ourselves. How well do we know those we become closest to? Who can we really trust in life? In an age where we all too often rely on the internet and social media for answers, can they always be found there?

Performance Details:

Venue: The White Bear Theatre, 138 Kennington Park Road, London, SE11 4DJ

Box office: https://www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk/whatson/Forsaking-Others

or phone 07496 442 747

Dates: Tuesday 18th - Saturday 22nd January 2022 at 7.30pm

Tickets: £16 (£13 concessions)

Theatre website: https://www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk/

Company Website: www.angeltheatrecompany.co.uk

It is recommended that audience members be over the age of 12 due to the occasional use of strong language.