Andy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTIC

The tour kicks off in September
Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Andy is back on the road with his brand new stand up show this Autumn.
We've been visited by the Four Horsemen in the form of Disease, Death, War and overpriced Ketchup, so what hope can there be? Andy is Bafflingly Optimistic.
Andy started his career writing non-commissioned for Radio 4's Weekending and went on to become one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image on ITV. Having had his own Radio 2 series for 6 years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Comedy Store and QI.
To date, Andy has done four comedy Specials; Britain's Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist, Live & Unleashed [but Naturally Cautious]. He has toured the UK many times to sellout audiences up and down the UK and Bafflingly Optimistic hits the road this Autumn.
TOUR SCHEDULE:
September:
Wednesday 20 Barnard Castle, The Witham
Thursday 21 Durham, Gala Theatre
Friday 22 Hull, Truck Theatre
Friday 29 Herne Bay, The King’s Hall
Saturday 30 Worthing, Connaught Theatre
October:
Friday 6 Chelmsford, Theatre
Saturday 7 Bristol, Redgrave Theatre
Saturday 14 Cambridge, Junction
Thursday 26 Leeds, City Varieties
Friday 27 Tenbury Wells, Regal
Saturday 28 Hereford, The Courtyard
November:
Friday 17 Winchester, Theatre Royal
Saturday 18 Swanage, The Mowlem Theatre
Wednesday 22 Stamford, Corn Exchange
Friday 24 Northampton, Royal & Derngate
Saturday 25 Barnstaple, Queen’s Theatre
Thursday 30 Llanelli, The Ffwrnes
December:
Friday 1 Cardigan, Theatre, Mwlden
Saturday 2 Monmouth, Savoy Theatre
