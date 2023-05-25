Andy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTIC

Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Andy is back on the road with his brand new stand up show this Autumn.

We've been visited by the Four Horsemen in the form of Disease, Death, War and overpriced Ketchup, so what hope can there be? Andy is Bafflingly Optimistic.

Andy started his career writing non-commissioned for Radio 4's Weekending and went on to become one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image on ITV. Having had his own Radio 2 series for 6 years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Comedy Store and QI.

To date, Andy has done four comedy Specials; Britain's Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist, Live & Unleashed [but Naturally Cautious]. He has toured the UK many times to sellout audiences up and down the UK and Bafflingly Optimistic hits the road this Autumn.

TOUR SCHEDULE:

September:

Wednesday 20 Barnard Castle, The Witham

Thursday 21 Durham, Gala Theatre

Friday 22 Hull, Truck Theatre

Friday 29 Herne Bay, The King’s Hall

Saturday 30 Worthing, Connaught Theatre

October:

Friday 6 Chelmsford, Theatre

Saturday 7 Bristol, Redgrave Theatre

Saturday 14 Cambridge, Junction

Thursday 26 Leeds, City Varieties

Friday 27 Tenbury Wells, Regal

Saturday 28 Hereford, The Courtyard

November:

Friday 17 Winchester, Theatre Royal

Saturday 18 Swanage, The Mowlem Theatre

Wednesday 22 Stamford, Corn Exchange

Friday 24 Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Saturday 25 Barnstaple, Queen’s Theatre

Thursday 30 Llanelli, The Ffwrnes

December:

Friday 1 Cardigan, Theatre, Mwlden

Saturday 2 Monmouth, Savoy Theatre