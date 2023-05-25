Andy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTIC

The tour kicks off in September


Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Andy is back on the road with his brand new stand up show this Autumn.

We've been visited by the Four Horsemen in the form of Disease, Death, War and overpriced Ketchup, so what hope can there be? Andy is Bafflingly Optimistic.

Andy started his career writing non-commissioned for Radio 4's Weekending and went on to become one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image on ITV. Having had his own Radio 2 series for 6 years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Comedy Store and QI.

To date, Andy has done four comedy Specials; Britain's Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist, Live & Unleashed [but Naturally Cautious]. He has toured the UK many times to sellout audiences up and down the UK and Bafflingly Optimistic hits the road this Autumn.

TOUR SCHEDULE:

September:

Wednesday 20         Barnard Castle, The Witham

Thursday 21              Durham, Gala Theatre

Friday 22                   Hull, Truck Theatre

Friday 29                   Herne Bay, The King’s Hall

Saturday 30              Worthing, Connaught Theatre

October:

Friday 6                      Chelmsford, Theatre

Saturday 7                 Bristol, Redgrave Theatre

Saturday 14              Cambridge, Junction

Thursday 26              Leeds, City Varieties

Friday 27                   Tenbury Wells, Regal

Saturday 28              Hereford, The Courtyard

November:

Friday 17                   Winchester, Theatre Royal

Saturday 18              Swanage, The Mowlem Theatre

Wednesday 22         Stamford, Corn Exchange

Friday 24                   Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Saturday 25              Barnstaple, Queen’s Theatre

Thursday 30              Llanelli, The Ffwrnes

December:

Friday 1                      Cardigan, Theatre, Mwlden

Saturday 2                 Monmouth, Savoy Theatre

 




Recommended For You