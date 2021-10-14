Andy Hamilton Comes to Theatre Royal Winchester This Month

Writer and comedian Andy Hamilton heads to Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 31 October with his show 'An evening OUT with Andy Hamilton.'

Following a year of cancelled shows, zoom quizzes and nose-swabs, Andy is delighted to be getting out of the house (!) and heading to Winchester for an evening of comic reflection, reminiscence and revelation as he looks back over his sixty-ish years on the planet.

Andy is a regular panellist on Have I Got News for You and QI and has been a writer on many hit comedies including The Two Ronnies and Not the Nine O'Clock News, he co-created Drop the Dead Donkey, and also co-wrote, directed and produced the BBC sitcom Outnumbered. This will be an hilarious and illuminating night out with a master of comedy.

An evening OUT with Andy Hamilton will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 31 October. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.