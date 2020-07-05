The Almeida Theatre announces SHIFTING TIDES - a new digital festival exploring the intersection between art and the climate crisis.

Aimed at and created with 14 - 25 year olds, the festival takes place from Thursday 16 - Saturday 18 July via the Almeida's digital platforms, and features brand new audio drama, world premiere film screenings, panel discussions with artists and creatives, and online exhibitions.

At the centre of the festival is the world premiere of Ben Weatherill's new audio drama As Waters Rise, performed by members of the Almeida Young Company.

The full programme includes:

• The world premiere of Ella Road's short film Something Will Disappear, performed by a cast including Paterson Joseph, Anjana Vasan and Annie Firbank alongside Almeida Young Company actors.

• Two panel discussions, exploring the role of the arts and the impact of the pandemic on the climate crisis, with panellists including Culture Declares Emergency co-founder Kay Michael, activists Daze Aghaji and Noga Levy-Rapoport, playwright April De Angelis and rapper Louis VI.

• New plays, poetry and visual art created by young activists, following masterclasses with playwright Evan Placey, artist and designer Katherina Radeva and poet Selina Nwulu.

• A screening of Jack Cooper Stimpson and Sam Haygarth's short comedy film Extinction, with a cast including Emma Thompson.

All events will be available for free via almeida.co.uk/shifting-tides. Attendees are required to register online beforehand.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, "Although it has been suggested that the current pandemic may be having some positive environmental impacts, it's vital the virus and its aftermath does not divert attention from the continuing climate emergency. Shifting Tides will further awareness and understanding and demonstrate the crucial role the arts can play in tackling this climate crisis. It will also shine a light on our extraordinary Participation department. During lockdown, while much of the organisation has lain dormant, our Participation team has been as busy as ever and this festival will provide further proof of the incredibly important work they do with young people and our local community."

