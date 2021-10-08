Almeida Theatre Announces Full Casting For SPRING AWAKENING

The Almeida Theatre announces the full cast for Rupert Goold's revival of the award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

Joining the previously announced Laurie Kynaston and Amara Okereke are Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea, Asha Banks, Taylor Bradshaw, Catherine Cusack, Carly-Sophia Davies, Kit Esuruoso, Mark Lockyer, Bella Maclean, Emily Ooi, Joe Pitts, Maia Tamrakar, Stuart Thompson and Zheng Xi Yong.

Tickets for the production go on sale to Gold, Silver and Bronze Friends from Monday 18 October, Almeida Friends from Wednesday 20 October and on general sale from Monday 25 October.

Performances will run Tuesday 7 December 2021 - Saturday 22 January 2022.

Winner of the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical, Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent anarchy, set to one of the most loved scores of the 21st century. A group of teenagers - silenced and controlled by a censorious society - discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with beautiful and devastating consequences.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Ink, Albion) directs Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's (American Psycho: A New Musical, Almeida Theatre and Broadway) acclaimed musical, based on the ground-breaking and once-banned 19th century play by Frank Wedekind, in its first London revival since the 2009 UK premiere.

Purchase tickets at almeida.co.uk.