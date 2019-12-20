All That Scratch Returns to The Other Palace For Season Two

All That Scratch, the original new musical theatre podcast, returns to The Other Palace for a second season in 2020 with an incredible array of artists and creatives.

The All That Scratch podcast is a curated hour of promising new British musical theatre recorded live at The Other Palace. Handpicked from open submissions, each episode features a line-up of talented writers sharing their work and taking part in exclusive interviews.

Moving into their second season, All That Scratch is dedicated to continuously sharing brilliant new British musical theatre with UK and international audiences. They are also committed to being a platform for early-stage new musical theatre to share their work, reach new audiences, and garner developmental support and producing partners for future life.

Season Two, Episode One's lineup features:

Tír na nÓg: A New Irish Musical by Shauna Carrick.

Tír na nÓg is a bi-lingual (Irish and English) musical for families and young people, based on the Irish legend of the same name.

RIDE by Freya Smith & Jack Williams.

The incredible true story of Annie Londonderry, a young woman with big plans, and an even bigger imagination, hailed as the first woman ever to cycle around the world.

CASES by Dominic Powell.

A song-cycle exploring the triumphs, heartbreaks and sacrifices involved in the pursuit of art where the commercial world collides with the underground and fame becomes a high price to pay.

HouseFire by Poppy Burton-Morgan & Ben Toth.

Part gig-theatre, part song cycle - HouseFire unpacks the complexities of climate change through a quartet of endangered animals.

2 Steps to the Left by award-winning comedy duo Stiff & Kitsch and James Taylor.

'2 Steps to the Left' is the story of the non-leading lady. A relatable comedy-musical for all the underdogs out there.

The live recording takes place on Monday January 27 2020 and the podcast will be released on Wednesday February 5 2020. Tickets to the live recording are £5 and can be purchased here: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/all-that-scratch/#book





