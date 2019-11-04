Alexei Sayle Comes To The Epstein Theatre In His First Tour Since 2013

Following huge success with 3 series of his incredibly popular recent Radio 4 show 'Alexei Sayle's Imaginary Sandwich Bar', alternative comedy legend Alexei Sayle has just announced he'll be returning to stages across the UK in 2020 with his first stand-up tour in 7 years.

Sayle's brand-new show will span the UK, including a 3-night homecoming residency at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre (12-14 March) and 2 nights at London's Bloomsbury Theatre (6-7 April).

Of his return to the stage, Alexei said: 'This tour won't be another arsehole comic talking about his girlfriend or the funny things his kids do or the funny things cats do or how he doesn't understand the internet or bleeding Brexit... This is ALEXEI FUCKING SAYLE you'll be seeing.'

Sayle has been performing stand-up for forty years since the day he invented modern comedy. He'd like to stay at home with his cat but he's still really funny, dangerously political and wildly energetic so he feels compelled to do a live tour. The least you can do is to come and see him,





