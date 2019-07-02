Alex Lodge Announces Cabaret Debut

Zero-time Olivier award nominee, Type 1 Diabetic and dad-joke enthusiast Alex Lodge (The Book Of Mormon, Titanic, Saturday Night Fever) makes his solo cabaret debut at SingEasy, West End, celebrating three of his favourite things - 'Pints, Pals and Diabetes'.



With Musical Director extraordinaire Kris Rawlinson tinkling the ivories along with some very special guests, join Alex for a fun-filled evening of musical theatre, tomfoolery and insulin based humour, with all profits being split between two charities - Acting For Others and DiabetesUK.

For his first show at 7pm Alex will be joined by Rebecca Lock (Heathers Kiss Me Kate and soon to be touring in Curtains) and Mollie Melia-Redgrave (Chitty Bang Bang, Doctor Doolitte and, to quote Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber himself, 'the best sung Eva Peron I have ever heard').

At the 10.30pm show Matt Harvey (Les Mis, Violet and currently in rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar) and Lucy May Barker (Sweeney Todd, Oklahoma and currently Sophie in Mamma Mia) will take to the stage with Alex.

Alex tells us 'Rebecca Lock has been in lots and lots of shows and is very very good. Mollie Melia Redgrave was once Evita and never ever reminds anyone about it, but Lord Lloyd Webber said she was 'the best sung Eva Peron he's ever heard', so she's also very very good. Matt Harvey ran the 2019 London Marathon in 3hours 29minutes, is a bit of eye-candy for my mum, and is very very good as well. Lucy May Barker once dated Alex for a week when they were 14 and 13 years old respectively, and dumped him via text. She's very very good, but she broke Alex's 13-year-old heart, and he's still not over it.'

Alex would also like to make it clear 'Guest artists are performing of their own free will and not as a result of blackmail by means of embarrassing stories and/or photos that may or may not feature in the show should they fail to agree to attend, and appear subject to availability, sobriety, comedic ability.'

This night of musical madness takes place on Monday 15th July at SingEasy, West End (within Pianoworks).

For tickets please visit - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/singeasywestend





