Aimie Atkinson And Nicky Sweetland Join Thespie Leadership Team

Theatre discovery platform Thespie today announces two major new appointments to its leadership team. These appointments continue Thespie's commitment to fostering the connection between artists and audiences, keeping people across the globe connected to theatre, and supporting artists into the continued theatre recovery effort.

The Olivier-nominated musical theatre artist Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, SIX) has been named Creative Producer, and is developing an extensive slate of artist-led programming. She will also advise on new artist programs being developed by Thespie and liaise with producers on new projects and co-productions. Atkinson first worked with Thespie as an artist in The Reunion, Thespie's first original production of three COVID-safe concerts in London, with a global livestream that sold tickets to over 3600 households in 65 countries. Atkinson led much of the remote rehearsal work, vocal arrangements, and staging, as well as working with Thespie on production planning, safety, operations, marketing and other business aspects of the production.

Of her new role Atkinson said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Thespie as Creative Producer. This is a unique opportunity to help create work for artists at all stages of their careers and I cannot wait to share all our news and the exciting projects we have coming soon."

Thespie Founder Tyler Stoops said, "With The Reunion, I was amazed by Aimie's work ethic, high artistic standards, and warmth with colleagues on stage and off. I know she'll create work that recruits talented artists with big hearts, and draws audiences that want to be part of meaningful, inspiring theatre experiences. I couldn't ask for a better collaborator to lead our artistic work."

Atkinson will continue to perform alongside her producing work for Thespie, and is scheduled to resume her role as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical in 2021.

Veteran marketer and journalist Nicky Sweetland joins Thespie to lead Marketing and Communications, having recently led marketing, editorial and streaming activity at The Theatre Café. She will take over all editorial and audience development efforts, and support Thespie's artist-led programming slate. During the pandemic, Sweetland co-produced more than 100 livestreams, managing everything from helping artists livestream from home, to sourcing streaming crews, to developing new tech integrations, to customer service.

Sweetland commented, "I'm thrilled to be joining such a collaborative team that cares about artists, and to get to help support the development of new work with many of the artists that I've worked with across my career. This is an exciting time for theatre, and there's a lot of good that our team will do to inspire audiences and help them discover the amazing resources available on Thespie."

Stoops commented, "I've admired Nicky's impact on audiences for a very long time, and seeing her thrive in the circumstances of the last six months has been an inspiration. She embodies the leadership every start-up looks for: passionate about the business vision, exceptionally skilled in their area of expertise, and willing to roll up their sleeves and help wherever is needed. I feel very lucky that she's decided to join us."

