Aimee Lou Wood, Dianna Agron, Kyle Soller, and More Perform Excerpts From Platform Presents Playwright's Prize Finalists.

The £5,000 winner will be announced on Saturday August 15 at 6pm.

Top stars support the 2020 Platform Presents Playwright's Prize including Aimee Lou Wood, Dianna Agron, Kyle Soller, Phoebe Fox, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Aki Omoshaybi and George MacKay, who have self-filmed video excerpts from the finalist plays in isolation during Lockdown

The films are available to be watched from today

As the judges make the final decision on the winner of the £5,000 2020 Platform Presents Playwright's Prize, filmed excerpts from five of the finalists plays, recorded in isolation during Lockdown by major stars of TV and film, are being released.

'My Dad's a Cunt' by Anoushka Warden

Aimee Lou Wood (above) played Aimee Gibbs, a central character in two seasons of the Netflix comedy series 'Sex Education'. She will soon to be seen in the feature film 'Louis Wain' alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

Watch Aimee Lou Wood in the excerpt from 'My Dad's a Cunt' with this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpz951fVvUo

'Is Edward Snowden Single?' by Kate Cortesi

Dianna Agron starred in 'The Family' opposite Robert DeNiro and Michelle Pfeiffer, 'I Am Number Four' and 'ZIipper' for producer Darren Aronofsky. Dianna came to prominence as Quinn Fabray in Ryan Murphy's hit TV series 'Glee'.

Watch Dianna Agron in the excerpt from 'Is Edward Snowden Single?' with this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_IplJjcDYY

'Burning Falling Rising Monster' by Kate Vozella

Kyle Soller and Phoebe Fox feature.

Kyle won the Olivier Award and Critics Circle Award as Best Actor in 'The Inheritance' in the West End and on Broadway. Phoebe was nominated Best Supporting Actress in the Oliviers in 'A View from the Bridge' in the West End, which she transferred in to Broadway). Phoebe can currently be seen in 'The Great' on Hulu.

Watch Kyle Soller and Phoebe Fox in the excerpt from 'Burning Falling Rising Monster' with this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAyCD2bQzEA

'Stripped' by Hew Rous-Eyre

Pippa Bennett-Warner recently played Shannon in 'Gangs of London'.

Aki Omoshaybi had the lead role in the film 'Burning Men' and was in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Watch Pippa Bennett-Warner and Aki Omoshaybi in the excerpt from 'Stripped' with this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbzTTcPObfg

'Burn' by Chris Thompson

George MacKay was critically acclaimed in the lead role of Lance Corporal Schofield in Sam Mendes's award-winning film '1917'.

Watch George MacKay in the excerpt from 'Burn' with this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAyCD2bQzEA

There are four more plays in consideration:

'Private' by Mona Pirnot

'Fuckboys' by Katie Burnett

'Everything Beautiful Happens At Night' by Ted Malawer

'Bird in a Ribcage' by Lizzie Stern

The videos will be hosted from Monday, August 10 on the Google Arts & Culture Hub and released on the Platform Presents.

