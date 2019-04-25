Additional Casting Announced for Festival 2019 At Chichester Festival Theatre

Haydn Gwynne will make her Chichester debut in the title role of HEDDA TESMAN by Cordelia Lynn, after Henrik Ibsen. Holly Race Roughan directs this co-production with Headlong and The Lowry, running at the Minerva Theatre from 30 August - 28 September.

Among Haydn Gwynne's many notable roles are Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot (West End and Broadway), Margaret Thatcher in The Audience (West End), Mrs Peachum in The Threepenny Opera (National Theatre), Volumnia in Coriolanus (RSC) and Lady Wishfort in The Way of the World (Donmar Warehouse), while her innumerable TV series include Peak Practice, Mersey Beat, Dalziel and Pasco, Rome, Drop the Dead Donkey and The Windsors.

Following its Chichester run, Hedda Tesman will play at The Lowry, Salford Quays from 3 - 19 October.

In David Hare's PLENTY, Rory Keenan will play Raymond Brock opposite the previously announced Rachael Stirling as Susan Traherne. Kate Hewitt's new production runs at the Festival Theatre from 7 - 29 June. Last seen at Chichester in Someone Who'll Watch Over Me in 2015, Rory Keenan's recent work includes Long Day's Journey Into Night (West End and New York), Saint Joan (Donmar Warehouse) and Liola (National Theatre), while television includes Versailles, Peaky Blinders and War and Peace.

Anthony Calf (as Sir Leonard Darwin) and Yolanda Kettle (Alice Park) both return to Chichester following 2015's For Services Rendered; also in the Plenty cast are Micah Balfour, Alan Booty, Raphael Desprez, Gemma Dobson, Philippe Edwards, Louise Mai Newberry, Macy Nyman, Nick Sampson, Rupert Young and Ozzie Yue.

In Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, which Jeremy Sams directs in the Festival Theatre from 15 July - 7 September, the full company has been confirmed to join Josie Lawrence (Aunt Eller), Amara Okereke (Laurey) and Hyoie O'Grady (Curly). Making their Chichester debuts are Bronté Barbé (Beautiful, Over the Rainbow) as Ado Annie, Isaac Gryn (Bugsy Malone) as Will Parker and Emmanuel Kojo (Show Boat, Girl From The North Country) as Jud Fry, while Scott Karim (The Country Wife, Young Marx) returns to play Ali Hakim. The company is completed by Michelle Andrews, Georgie Ashford, Lindsay Atherton, Imogen Bailey, Jeremy Batt, Alex Christian, Nicolas Colicos, Christopher Dickins, Paige Fenlon, Alyn Hawke, Bethany Huckle, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Rory Shafford, Jak Skelly, Rhys West and Anna Woodside.

Casting is also complete for Terence Rattigan's THE DEEP BLUE SEA, which Paul Foster directs in the Minerva from 21 June - 27 July. Joining Nancy Carroll, Hadley Fraser and Gerald Kyd are Denise Black as Mrs Elton, Matthew Cottle as Mr Miller, Ralph Davis, Helena Wilson and Laurence Ubong Williams.





