Acclaimed Liverpool Theatre Show SEALSKIN Announces UK Tour

Following it's smash premiere in The Everyman, Liverpool at last year's Physical Fest, Tmesis Theatre have announced the first UK Tour of Sealskin - their enchanting, emotive interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale, told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score. Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea.

Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow.

Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home; Sealskin combines Tmesis' playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.

Sealskin is the Liverpool-based theatre company's most ambitious production to date - featuring an ensemble of performers from Liverpool, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal, augmented by immersive AV design from digital artist Noel Jones.

"I'm so excited to be sharing this beautiful show with larger audiences across the UK and in Portugal. We had such a positive reception at our opening and are very excited to be working with a live band, the incredible me + deboe whose music we love!"

Elinor Randle, Artistic Director (Tmesis Theatre)

The upcoming UK Tour will begin in Lancaster on September 28th, before visiting Ormskirk, Scarborough and Sheffield throughout the Autumn, and resuming for the New Year in 2025 in Manchester, before a highly-anticipated return to Liverpool in February.

Further dates are also expected to be announced for Spring 2025.

SEALSKIN TOUR DATES

2024

Sat, 28th September, 7.30pm

The Dukes, Lancaster

TICKETS

Sat, 12th October, 7.30pm

Favo Das Artes (Portugal)

TICKETS

Wed, 23rd October, 7.30pm

The Arts Centre, Ormskirk

TICKETS

Sat, 26th October

Evora Festival (Portugal)

Wed, 6th November, 7.30pm

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

TICKETS

Sat, 23rd November, 7.30pm

EnableUs Festival, Sheffield

TICKETS

2025

Wed, 15th and Thu, 16th January, 8pm

The Lowry, Salford Quays

TICKETS

Fri, 14th February, 7.30pm

The Capstone Theatre, Liverpool

TICKETS

MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED FOR SPRING 2025

Comments