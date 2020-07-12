Abbey Theatre and Arts Centre Launches Fundraising Campaign While Unsure About Government Arts Funding

According to Coventry Live, The Abbey Theatre and Arts Centre is waiting to find out if they will receive any of the £1.57 billion arts rescue package recently announced by the UK government.

Since the venue is volunteer-run, they are still unsure if they qualify.

In the meantime, the company has created a fundraising section on its Facebook page to try and help.

Tony Deeming, chair of the committee, says that even with fundraising, he is unsure if the theatre would be able to reopen under the current guidelines.

"As many theatres have already explained, it is not financially viable to operate within distancing rules, even if that were dropped to one metre, the Abbey would have a maximum of 35 per cent seats available," he said. "The NAC committee is meeting remotely each month and will be looking closely at what we might be able to do going forward and following government guidelines will of course be aiming to open our doors as soon as it is safe to do so."

