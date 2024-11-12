ARSENAL AND NO TRACE Comes to Collective Theatre, Finsbury Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Christmas, step into a world of decadence, deception, and dark humour with the new holiday comedy Arsenal and No Trace. Join in at the Collective Theatre this December for an evening with two eccentric, wealthy sisters whose lavish holiday soirée takes a sinister turn.

With a plot that weaves through secrets, red herrings, and unexpected twists, the audience is left wondering: are these elegant hostesses harbouring a deadly secret… or just a taste for the unusual?

Adapted from the award-winning short-film Love Me Tender, with a touch of Agatha Christie and a dash of Rocky Horror, Arsenal and No Trace is fun for all the family! Prepare to be thrilled by the suspense, charmed by the theatrics, and drawn into the sheer absurdity of this farcical holiday mystery.

This 1 hour play will be followed by a holiday sing-along in the theatre's bar, and a prize for best tacky Christmas jumper in the audience.

Comments