ANGELS IN AMERICA Joins the National Theatre Collection on Drama Online

The filmed performance of Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches and of Part Two: Perestroika will be added to the National Theatre Collection 2 on Drama Online in February alongside eight new films announced in November.

The multi-award-winning revival of Tony Kushner's two-part play is directed by Marianne Elliott, with a cast including Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Denise Gough, Russel Tovey and James McArdle.





Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches

America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, six New Yorkers with interconnected lives grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

Angels in America Part Two: Perestroika

As the play continues, Part Two picks up the threads of our six New Yorkers whose relationships are in tatters and fates are rapidly intertwining. Prior, Joe, Belize, Louis, Harper and Roy continue their journeys through love, loss and loneliness to overcome abandonment and ultimately discover forgiveness.





The trailer for Angels in America, and trailers for other selected performances from the National Theatre Collection 2, are available to view on our Drama Online YouTube Channel.





The other eight films joining the National Theatre Collection 2 in February are:

After Life: Adapted from Hirokazu Kore-eda's award-winning film.

Chewing Gum Dreams: Written and performed by Michaela Coel, this award-winning, one-woman play recalls the last days of innocence before adulthood.

Home: Nadia Fall's vital verbatim play about people living on the margins of society features performances from Michaela Coel, Antonia Thomas and Kadiff Kirwan.

Paradise: Kae Tempest's epic new take on Greek legend is directed by Ian Rickson and performed by an all-female company.

Rockets and Blue Lights: Directed by Miranda Cromwell, this fiercely political play by Winsome Pinnock won the 2018 Alfred Fagon Award.

Romeo and Juliet: Stars Jessie Buckley and Josh O'Connor in a cast including Tamsin Greig, Fisayo Akinade, Adrian Lester, Lucian Msamati, and Deborah Findlay.

The Threepenny Opera: Rory Kinnear is Mack the Knife in this landmark twentieth-century musical adaptated by award-winning playwright Simon Stephens.

Top Girls: Lyndsey Turner directs Caryl Churchill's wildly innovative play about a country divided by its own ambitions.

Drama Online originally launched in 2013 with its Core Collection. It now offers 20 collections including over 3,500 playtexts from more than 1,300 playwrights, 385 hours of video, over 400 audio plays and 450 scholarly books.