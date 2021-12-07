ANANSI'S BIG BIG ADVENTURE Comes to Bristol Old Vic's Studio

Launching The Weston Studio this Christmas is a co-production from Bristol Old Vic and Dip and Fall Back Theatre Company for our youngest audiences, Anansi's Big Big Adventure (17-31 Dec). Bursting with myth and magic and based on the African and Caribbean folk tales of Anansi - this show is specifically made for 4-7yr olds. The production is created by the team behind the 2019 show Anansi and the Grand Prize - Bristol-based theatre makers Edson Burton and Ruth Ramsay.



The mischievous Anansi the Spider spots a great shiny disc in the forest near his home. Curious, and telling his six children he will only be a minute, he walks to the forest edge to find out what it could be. But they're too busy arguing to notice he's gone. And the disc seems to move further into the trees-where panthers, snakes and wild animals lurk...



Anansi is lost. The disc is nowhere to be seen and danger is drawing near. Can his children work together, using their unique special powers, to find their father before it's too late?



Speaking today, Edson Burton said:

"Children are the greatest storytellers and the true lovers of story, like the Anansi tales we wanted to pass on our experience and our love of stories to a new generation so that in time they will be the word weavers, the plot twisters of the future."



Using puppetry, music and dance, Anansi's Big Big Adventure brings to life one of the great figures of African & Caribbean folklore, and tells a universal story of bravery, teamwork and finding your inner strength.

Box office: tickets@bristololdvic.org.uk / 0117 987 7877

www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/anansis-big-big-adventure

