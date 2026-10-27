Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
AN INSPECTOR CALLS to Tour UK and Ireland in 2027-28
Director Stephen Daldry's production, which has won 19 major awards since 1992, will begin at Alexandra Palace Theatre in London.
Following its tour in 2024-25, Stephen Daldry’s multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley’s AN INSPECTOR CALLS will embark on a UK and Ireland Tour for 2027-28.
Opening on 3 September 2027 at Alexandra Palace Theatre, where it will play for 3 weeks, the tour will then visit Aylesbury, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Blackpool, Cardiff, Eastbourne, Malvern, Salford, Norwich, Birmingham, Darlington, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Southampton, Tunbridge Wells, Shrewsbury, Liverpool, Hull, Sunderland, Wolverhampton and Leeds. Further venues and casting for the tour to be announced.
When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.
Since 1992, Daldry’s seminal production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 6 million theatregoers worldwide.
Director Stephen Daldry said: “When we first created An Inspector Calls at The National Theatre in 1992, none of us could have imagined that we would still be touring the production 35 years later. It's extraordinary that Priestley's play continues to resonate so strongly with audiences, and perhaps more importantly, that its message remains as relevant today as ever. I'm delighted that a new generation of audiences will have the opportunity to experience it on this latest tour.”
Stephen Daldry is a multi-award-winning Theatre, Film and Television Director & Producer. During his career he has directed theatre for London's West End & New York's Broadway winning multiple Olivier & Tony awards.
Stephen has directed 6 major feature films which have all been nominated for major industry awards. He served as Producer & Director on THE CROWN which won 16 Emmy & Golden Globe Awards.
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