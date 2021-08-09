AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH Will Be Performed at Liverpool Theatre Festival

A new show celebrating the music and career of iconic singer songwriter Kate Bush is the latest production to be added to the Liverpool Theatre Festival programme.

An Evening Without Kate Bush has already wowed Edinburgh Fringe Festival audiences and critics, and is now coming to Liverpool next month as a guest visiting production during a national tour before it heads to the capital for a London run in early 2022.

Liverpool Theatre Festival runs between Wednesday 1 September and Sunday 12 September 2021, and is once again being staged at St Luke's Bombed Out Church in Liverpool city centre.

Acclaimed performer Sarah-Louise Young has teamed up with theatremaker Russell Lucas to explore the music and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music. The show is produced by John Mackay.

An Evening Without Kate Bush is on Monday 6 September 2021 at 7.30pm. The show runs for two hours including an interval. Tickets are on sale now.

With a career spanning five decades, Kate Bush has always attracted a loyal and devoted fanbase. Her fascinating story goes from releasing Wuthering Heights aged 19, to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo almost 40 years later. She has always surprised and confounded her critics, but through it all her fans have stayed strong. Celebrate her ground-breaking music through this critically acclaimed chaotic cabaret cult show.

Audiences are invited to join performer Sarah-Louise Young to howl with The Hounds Of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights. Kate won't be there, but fans of her music will be.

Producer and artistic director Bill Elms commented: "It's quite a coup for us to programme guest visiting production An Evening Without Kate Bush for this year's Liverpool Theatre Festival. It was a huge sell-out success at Edinburgh with a strong fan following, so we feel very lucky and incredibly excited to bring the show to Liverpool audiences as part of its national tour before it heads to London. This unique show is set to be a real festival highlight and we cannot wait to give the show a warm Liverpool welcome."

Liverpool Theatre Festival was first staged in September 2020 and was created by Liverpool theatre producer Bill Elms. Bill stepped in to bring entertainment back to audiences after theatres across the country were ordered to close their doors as part of the first Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 - giving live performance and creatives a platform during the most challenging of times. The outdoor festival went on to be a huge success, scooping an award and shortlisted for further accolades, winning praise across the industry for once again giving live performance a platform during the most challenging of times.

The festival has already been expanded for 2021 with the addition of Little LTF, a new strand and sister event to showcase new works and champion talent. Seven-day Little LTF took place in mid-July and attracted more than 1,200 festivalgoers.

Liverpool Theatre Festival features mainstream and established acts, artists and productions, and already includes 2Gorgeous4U (Wednesday 1 September); The Last Five Years (Friday 3 September); When Another Dragon Roars (Saturday 4 September); Everybody's Talking About Musicals (Saturday 4 September); Boing...Meow! The Musical (Sunday 5 September); Electric Dreams (Sunday 5 September); An Evening Without Kate Bush (Monday 6 September); Twice Nightly (Tuesday 7 September); Opera Beneath The Stars (Thursday 9 September); Broken Biscuits (Friday 10 September); Twelfth Night By William Shakespeare (Saturday 11 September); Laughterhouse Comedy (Saturday 11 September); Goldilocks And The Fab 4 (Sunday 12 September); with Something About George - The George Harrison Story closing the festival (12 September). More shows will be announced shortly.

Visit www.liverpooltheatrefestival.com for the latest news updates.