AN EVENING WITH LADY GLENCONNER Will Embark on Tour in 2020

Lady Glenconner will tour with An Evening with Lady Glenconner to an initial three venues across the UK in 2020. The tour will begin at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds on 23rd February, go on to the Richmond Theatre on 29th February and conclude at the Norwich Playhouse on 1st March. Tickets for The Apex, Bury St Edmunds and Norwich Playhouse go on sale at 12pm today, Monday 9th December available from www.fane.co.uk. Tickets for Richmond go on sale Tuesday 10th December at 10 am.

Lady Glenconner has spent her life as a friend of the royal family. Maid of Honour at the Queen's Coronation and Lady in Waiting to Princess Margaret, her extraordinary new memoir offers a unique and unparalleled account of major events in royal history. An instant Sunday Times bestseller, Lady in Waiting reveals the truth behind The Crown as well as the drama, tragedy and courage of her own life.

Lady Glenconner said: "I have had so much fun sharing my stories in my book, Lady in Waiting, and I'm thrilled to have the chance to share even more of them in person at these wonderful shows. I'm absolutely amazed the book has become a bestseller and I do love hearing people's questions about my experiences."

Taking the nation by storm, her story captures a generation, a social class, and a first-hand view of royal life. Warm, witty and riotously entertaining - but also moving and courageous - Anne Glenconner offers an exclusive insight into the life of an aristocratic woman, and a sense of the volatility that lies beneath the glitter.

From brothels and barons, to growing up with the princesses and meeting her husband Lord Glenconner, with whom she turned Mustique into a paradise for the rich and famous (including music royalty like Mick Jagger and David Bowie!), her astonishing memoir tells a tale of remarkable highs and lows.

Live on stage from February 2020, don't miss this rare opportunity to hear Lady Glenconner share royal anecdotes in conversation with some very special guest interviewers.

Copies of Lady in Waiting will be available for purchase at this event.

Tickets for An Evening with Lady Glenconner are on sale from 12pm, Monday 9th December.

Tour Dates

23/02/20 (4:00PM)

The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

www.theapex.co.uk

29/02/20 (7:30PM)

Richmond Theatre

www.atgtickets.com

01/02/20 (7:00PM)

Norwich Playhouse

www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk





