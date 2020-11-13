AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Winner Paul Zerdin Announces 42-Date UK Tour For 2021

Zerdin will be at theatres from 21 September through 20 November 2021.

Paul Zerdin, the British comic who has mesmerized audiences around the world with his ventriloquism skills and edgy brand of comedy, and who took the America's Got Talent crown in 2015, announces a 42-date UK tour for 2021. Presented by ebp, Paul Zerdin - Hands Free, will see the puppet master himself, accompanied by his puppet playmates Sam, Baby and Albert performing at theatres from 21 September through 20 November 2021.

With the lines of reality blurred so effectively, it's sometimes confusing even for Paul to know who's actually running the show. To make sure he remains in charge, Paul will be bringing along his bodyguard Roger - who claims to be ex-CIA - to help him keep Sam, Albert and Baby in order as well as a rather annoying urban Fox that has been following him around for some time now!

Sam, Albert, Baby, Roger the bodyguard and an urban fox have all survived the 2020 lock down with Paul.... well nearly. They cannot wait to see you, so get ready to be involved. As well as Zerdin's hilarious characters, Paul Zerdin - Hands Free, features Paul giving us a glimpse into his own reality, demonstrating what it's actually like to be able to throw your voice in everyday situations where anything and everything can talk back!

Those pesky puppets - Sam, Baby and Albert just will not let Paul have any peace! After a busy year writing and filming the hit TV series Sponge Weekly, for his YouTube channel, performing some live shows during the summer holidays and autumn half-term, Paul will be returning to the London Palladium at Christmas with Pantoland at the Palladium so any thoughts of putting his feet up have gone right out of the window.

With masterful puppeteering, animatronic wizardry, and a blend of comedy - Paul Zerdin - Hands Free will serve to remind audiences that this talented ventriloquist/comedian who is at the top of his game.... is also very funny - and we all need a good laugh!!

Tickets, which are all priced at £20 (plus any theatre booking fees), are on sale from 13 November 2020, unless otherwise stated, so do not miss out on your chance to see the winner of America's Got Talent, the star of London's Palladium Panto and without doubt one of Britain's finest entertainers at a theatre near you.

