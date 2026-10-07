ALICIA'S AMAZING ADVENTURE TO FIND THE FIRST BLACK BRITONS Will Embark on UK Tour

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Alicia's Amazing Adventure to Find the First Black Britons will embark on tour for the second time this year, starting in Black History Month. The show tours to Stockport, Oldham, Stoke-on-Trent, Chester, Blackburn and South Kirkby.

The magical, time-travelling family show begins with one big question: "Why do people have different coloured skin?"

Children and their grown-ups are invited to journey across time to uncover powerful, surprising stories of Black British history. Blending bold visuals, playful storytelling and unforgettable encounters, the show opens up conversations about race, identity and belonging - in a way that's open, honest, and full of wonder.

The show is created and performed by actor and theatre-maker Alicia McKenzie (who has worked with many notable companies such as The National Theatre, The RSC and Northern Broadsides). The story is inspired by personal experiences and a deep desire to tell the stories she wished she'd heard growing up.

McKenzie said: 'The show itself is extremely interactive. I love inviting the audience to shape the story. Since I'm the only performer, I can't do it alone - it's genuinely a shared experience. Families and children will help solve clues, find objects, question characters, dance, and play. They'll use their problem-solving, sports, dance, literacy, and even maths skills. There's something for everyone.'

The idea for the show began with a moment from Alicia's own childhood.

'I remember an unsatisfactory conversation with my childhood teacher about why people have different coloured skin... one that stuck with me my whole life. It showed me how poor our collective understanding of race and British identity can be.'

Years later, performing a Black History Month piece in schools brought that memory back. 'I performed it in several diverse schools across London and saw how engaged the Black children were - they really wanted to hear these stories. But I kept feeling: these aren't my words... I was telling Black history as a Black woman, but the script hadn't been written by a Black person.' That experience led her to ask: 'If I were to tell this story as a Black woman from the North of England, what stories would I choose? How would I want to say it?'

Alicia's Amazing Adventure is supported by an exceptional creative team - many of whom are Black or mixed-heritage artists.

The piece is directed by award-winning theatre-maker Cheryl Martin, whose recent credits include Sanctuary for Red Ladder and the Manchester International Festival's The Walk: A Sleeping Child. Dramaturgy is by double Black British Theatre Awards-nominated director Dermot Daly, known for his work with Common Wealth, Paines Plough and Z-arts. Music is composed by gospel, soul and jazz performer Nathan McKenzie and genre-spanning musician Paul Kagondo, with set and costumes by the emerging designer Bolu Dairo, whose past work includes productions at the Almeida, Arcola and Southbank Centre. Movement Direction is by Joanne Bernard, alumni of Northern School of Contemporary Dance whose rich career includes work with Kokuma Dance Theatre, State of Emergency, Tutti Frutti, and Red Earth Theatre. The poster was created by Leanne Armstrong, graphic designer and illustrator behind Leanne Creative. The Stage Managers are Saf Horrocks and Marcus Hercules.

Tour Dates

Stockroom, Stockport (Sunday 18 October, 11.30am & 2pm), Oldham Library (Monday 26 October, 11am & 2pm), St Mark's Church, Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent (Tuesday 3 November, 4pm), Tarvin Community Centre (Friday 6 November, 6pm), Mercer Hall (Saturday 14 November, 2pm) and The Grove Hall, South Kirkby (Sunday 22 November, 2pm).

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