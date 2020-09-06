ALICE IN WONDERLAND Returns to London This Month

The show is at the Aeronaut Theatre on the 27th of September 2020.

Alice in Wonderland - Down the Rabbit Hole! made its premiere at The Aeronaut Outside Theatre on the 19th of August 2020 to a sell-out audience. After a short run, Alice returns to the Aeronaut for 2 shows, bringing the gift of theatre, imagination and play back to children's life after lockdown.

The show's Director Jessica Bastick-Vines (UK Theatre Award Nominee) says "Theatre, community and storytelling has been the heart of UK's culture for centuries. As traditions we have grown up on, making high quality theatre possible and accessible to all post lockdown has been our priority. Seeing our audience's faces light up as they were transported to a world of silliness and imagination was sheer, heart-warming joy"

Writer and Producer of the show Ashley Luke Lloyd says "to see the children's faces light up and seeing them immersed in the theatrical world was absolute magic. Our version of Alice all revolves around kindness and overcoming each other's differences."

Starring as Alice is CITV presenter Kerry Boyne along with a cast of West End talent: Brooke Havana Bailey (Billy Elliot) Billie Hardy (Cilla) Emily Shuck (Burlesqued) and Ashley Luke Lloyd (Dreamgirls).

Also starring as the voice of The Cheshire Cat is country music star Twinnie Lee Moore - previously seen on C4's Hollyoaks.

You can see Alice in Wonderland down the Rabbit Hole! in London at the Aeronaut Theatre on the 27th of September 2020. 1pm and 4pm. - Tickets from £5.

Book Now at www.aeronaut.pub/outside-theatre

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You