ALICE, DANCE OF DEATH and DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Among Perth Theatre's Produced in Perth 2027 Season

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Perth Theatre and Concert Hall has unveiled Produced in Perth 2027, a season of five new theatre productions bringing together leading Scottish and International Artists, new adaptations of European classics, musical theatre and opportunities for the next generation of performers.

From a Scottish-Swedish co-production exploring queer relationships and the climate crisis to the return of a former Artistic Director from Australia, the season marks a significant step in Perth Theatre's renewed ambition as a producing house.

After restoring its producing programme in 2025 and expanding national touring in 2026, Perth Theatre is now extending its international partnerships. The 2027 season brings Scottish artists working overseas back to Perth, collaborates with international theatre-makers who have established their careers in Scotland, and creates new opportunities for productions to reach audiences beyond the city.

The five productions are ALICE, Laura Wade's contemporary reimagining of Lewis Carroll's classic, performed by Perth Youth Theatre; Dance of Death, Matthew Short's new adaptation of August Strindberg's psychological drama; the musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; the Scottish première of a new stage adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's Autumn Sonata; and the annual pantomime, Babes in the Wood.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Taking over the Perth Theatre Main Stage from 29 April – 15 May, musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels marks a homecoming for Australia-based Scottish director and former Perth Theatre Artistic Director Ken Alexander (Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off & Tally's Blood), as he returns to direct his first production in Scotland since relocating to Sydney. He is joined by Hilary Brooks as Musical Director and Sarah Wilkie as Choreographer & Associate Director. Set on the French Riviera, the musical follows rival con artists Lawrence Jameson & Freddy Benson in an increasingly elaborate battle to outwit one another, combining comedy, music and theatrical spectacle.

Dance of Death

In March, Perth Theatre presents the English-language première of Dance of Death (5 – 13 March), a new adaptation of August Strindberg's psychological drama by Perth-based writer and dramaturg Matthew Short. Co-produced with Swedish theatre company Teater Dictat, the production builds on Short's longstanding artistic relationships in Sweden, where it toured in Swedish during autumn 2026. Relocated to a Scottish island in the North Sea, the adaptation brings a queer perspective to Strindberg's exploration of marriage, intimacy and power, against the backdrop of the climate crisis.Following its Perth run, Dance of Death travels to Eastgate Theatre in Peebles, The Theatre Royal in Dumfries, New Muse at Howden Park in Livingston, The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen, Lanternhouse in Cumbernauld and Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock.

Ingmar Bergman's Autumn Sonata

The season also includes the Scottish première of a new stage adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's Autumn Sonata (26 August – 4 September), directed by Slovenian theatre-maker Tomaž Krajnc, who trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has since established his practice in Glasgow. At its heart is the strained relationship between a daughter and her mother, a celebrated concert pianist, whose reunion exposes years of unresolved tensions. The adaptation also explores kinship care and its place within health and social support. Made in Perth by a European creative team based in Scotland, the production will feature lighting designer Zeynep Kepekli, whose credits include Folding Songs, a spellbinding audio-visual performance and song cycle co-produced by the Glasgow-based arts producer Cryptic, Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, and commissioned as part of Sonica Glasgow 2026.

ALICE

Fresh from their Diamond Anniversary in 2026, Perth Youth Theatre takes to the main stage from 17 – 20 February for an amateur production of ALICE, Laura Wade's (Rivals) contemporary reimagining of Lewis Carroll's classic tale. Directed by Fife-born Cora Bissett, writer and director of award-winning productions The Singer & Glasgow Girls, the production continues the legacy of Scotland's longest-running youth theatre programme, providing young performers with the opportunity to appear on Perth Theatre's Main Stage.

Babes in the Wood

Rounding off the season, Perth Theatre's annual pantomime returns with Babes in the Wood (26 November – 31 December), brought to life by the award-winning creative team behind Perth Theatre's The Snow Queen & Sleeping Beauty, including writer and Director Barrie Hunter, who once again takes to the stage as panto Dame. Bringing together adventure, comedy, music, audience participation and a distinctly Perth sense of humour.

Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said, “What excites me most about Produced in Perth 2027 is the breadth of the programme and the range of artists coming together to create theatre here in Perth. We are welcoming back Scottish talent whose careers have taken them overseas, working with International Artists who have chosen to make Scotland their home, and developing partnerships that will take our productions to audiences nationwide and beyond.

Significantly, the season begins and ends with young people performing on our Main Stage, through Perth Youth Theatre and our award-winning pantomime tradition. For me, this captures what Produced in Perth is about: creating theatre that is firmly rooted in our local communities, while embracing artistic ideas, perspectives and partnerships from across the world, and exploring universal themes from the climate crisis to queer identities and relationships.

Three years ago, our priority was to restore Perth Theatre's producing capacity. To now be presenting a season of this breadth is something we are incredibly proud of. I look forward to welcoming audiences to experience what we have created for 2027.”

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