AFTERGLOW Announces Cast For Second London Season

Casting is confirmed for the second London season of the international stage hit, Afterglow.

Heading under the shower together as Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship who invite masseur Darius to share their bed for one night with far reaching consequences for them all, are Benjamin Aluwihare, Adi Chugh and Peter McPherson, with Kane Surry as understudy for all three roles.

Afterglow, by S. Asher Gelman, will run at Waterloo East Theatre, Brad Street, London, SE1 from Thursday 17 October to Sunday 24 November. Press night is Tuesday 22 October at 7.30pm.

Afterglow "a steamy stripped-down look at gay intimacy' (Huffington Post) premiered in the UK at Southwark Playhouse where it was seen by over 8,000 people. In New York, its multiple-extended hit run Off-Broadway, sold 23,000 seats in a 69-seat theatre and grossed over $1million.

Benjamin Aluwihare (Darius) is a recent MA Acting graduate of Drama Centre London. His theatre credits include: Frantic Assembly's 'Fatherland' (Lyric Hammersmith) and 'The Seagull' (The Boris Shchukin Institute, Moscow).

Adi Chugh (Josh) trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. His theatre credits include: Sunil in 'Bayadere -The Ninth Life' (Sadler's Wells, The Lowry, Manchester), Amar in 'Dubailand' (Finborough), Magnus in '100%' (Southwark Playhouse), PJ in 'Five Guys Chillin''(SoHo Playhouse Theatre, NYC), The Creature in 'Frankenstein' (John Wesley Chapel, Bristol), John Thorpe in 'Northanger Abbey' (Wickham Theatre, Bristol).

Peter McPherson (Alex) trained at Drama Centre. He recently appeared in the Russell T Davies TV series, 'Years and Years', Martha Fiennes's 'Yugen' with Salma Hayek and the award-winning short film, 'Your Heart is Homeless'.His theatre credits include: 'Evita', 'Sweet Charity', 'Footloose' and '9 to 5'.

Kane Surry (understudy) trained at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. His theatre credits include: 'The H.I.V. Monologues' (The Ace Hotel), 'The Chemsex Monologues' (Above the Stag), 'Rush' (Kings Head Theatre), 'The Legendary Children of the House of Fierce' (Team Angelica/ Old Vic Workrooms).

Creative team:

Director Steven Kunis, Original Director Tom O'Brien, Set and Costume Designer Libby Todd, Lighting Designer David Howe, Sound Designer Joel Price, Movement Director Lee Crowley, Casting Director Anne Vosser, General Management David Adkin LimitedProduced by Adam Roebuck, Aaron Quintana and Justin Coffman.





