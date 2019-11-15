ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus Will Executive Produce Musical Circus Show Based On PIPPI LONGSTOCKING

Pop House Productions and the Astrid Lindgren Company are celebrating Pippi Longstocking's 75th anniversary in the summer of 2020 with a fun, musical circus show in collaboration with Cirkus Cirkör - PIPPI AT CIRKUS.

Björn Ulvaeus is the executive producer and responsible for the show's lyrics to previously released instrumental music by Benny Andersson among others. The music will be performed live by a 'flying' circus orchestra.

Cirkus Cirkör's founder, director and artistic director Tilde Björfors is the circus director and alongside her is Maria Blom, director and playwright, who is responsible for directing the actors. Together with Björn Ulvaeus, Maria Blom and Tilde Björfors have written the show's script, which is based on Astrid Lindgren's story of when Pippi, Tommy and Annika went to the circus and met the circus princess Miss Carmencita, the line dancer Elvira and the world's strongest man Starke Adolf. Magdalena Åberg is responsible for the stage design and costume design.

- I had the privilege of meeting Astrid several times and her calm, confident radiance with a bright glitter in her eyes always made a deep impression on me. Västervik, where I grew up, is only 55 kilometres from her Vimmerby, so we are both Smålanders. I especially remember how proud I was when she said that I was 'a real Emil'. I have the deepest respect for her work and hope we can present something she would have been proud of, says Björn Ulvaeus, Executive producer.

- Imagine being in the audience when Pippi goes to the circus; it's totally irresistible! Pippi wants to play and not just sit in her place, so this will be great fun. We are extremely excited about this opportunity to share the strong, independent, fun and brave Pippi with this amazing company, says Olle Nyman, CEO The Astrid Lindgren Company.

- To present a circus performance at Cirkus is a dream come true. At last, the circus ring will be filled with circus acts! Being able to present a circus with Pippi, the constant defender of play and fantasy and the champion of making the impossible possible, feels like a perfect way to celebrate Cirkör's 25 years and Pippi's 75 years! Right now we are in the midst of a fun-filled but challenging process where the different art forms of the creative team meet, bump and rub against each other. Our aim is to create something new together that none of us could have imagined alone in our rooms. The full ceiling height of Cirkus will be used, both figuratively and physically! Pippi inspires us to dare to turn our different perspectives upside down and be more courageous, says Tilde Björfors, Cirkus Cirkör's founder, director and artistic director.

PIPPI AT CIRKUS has its premiere at Cirkus on Friday 26 June 2020 and will run throughout the summer. Tickets go on sale on Monday 25 November 2019 and can be purchased at www: cirkus.se





