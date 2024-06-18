A SHERLOCK CAROL Will Return To Marylebone Theatre With Increased Seating Capacity Due To Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The worlds of Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle combine brilliantly in ‘A Sherlock Carol', which sees Sherlock Holmes investigating the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge.

DEM Productions announced that the critically acclaimed production, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, will return to London in 2024 for a third year at Marylebone Theatre. The theatre is adding new seats to the auditorium, in response to the huge demand for tickets and the theatre's ongoing success.

Artistic Director of the venue, Alexander J Gifford comments: “A Sherlock Carol is an immensely popular production, which has sold out for two years in a row. We are thrilled to be adding new rows of seats in anticipation of big crowds for Christmas and look forward to having our favourite local detective back in the building.”

Marylebone Theatre is just a stone's throw from Holmes' fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself.

The season will run from Friday 29 November 2024 - Sunday 5 January 2025. Cast and creative team to be announced.

A Sherlock Carol is written and directed by Mark Shanahan and features scenic design by Tony nominee Anna Louizos, lighting design by Obie- winner Rui Rita, with original music and sound design by Tony nominee John Gromada.

Three Christmases since the famous confrontation with his nemesis Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes has little appetite for mince pies or for solving crime. Wandering through Victorian London, he meets a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim who implores him to investigate the mysterious death of his reformed benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge.

An impossible murder, a threatening letter, and a missing diamond - it's just enough to intrigue the great detective. But it's a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the night is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future. Using his powers of deduction, can Holmes overcome his own ghosts to crack the case?

