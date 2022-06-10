A PLACE FOR WE to Have Digital Premiere on Windrush Day

Talawa Theatre Company and Park Theatre's Olivier Award-nominated A Place for We will have its digital premiere on Windrush Day, making this moving production available for audiences across the country and around the world. A Place for We will be exclusively available on Digital Theatre for five days only to coincide with Windrush Day this June.

This powerful production by Archie Maddocks holds a mirror up to London's communities in the wake of the Windrush scandal and explores shifting communities, the traditions we choose to fight for and the ones we leave behind. In one moment laugh-out-loud and the next deeply moving, A Place for We looks at where we live, how we live and the people who struggle to live in the place they call home. Entrepreneur and TV presenter Denise Nurse will host the exclusive live screening of A Place for We on 22nd June, including a live pre- and post-show Q&A with the chance for livestreaming audiences to hear from key artists involved with the production.

A Place for We was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre at the 2022 Olivier Awards, won the Off West End Award for best production ensemble and was originally filmed in October 2021. Executive Director and Joint CEO of Talawa, Carolyn ML Forsyth, says, By making A Place for We available digitally, we hope that more people will have access to great theatre, shining a light on important stories of Black communities in the UK.

The cast comprised of David Webber (Barber Shop Chronicles, National Theatre; The Children Act), Blake Harrison (World on Fire; The Inbetweeners), Joanna Horton (Fish Tank; Othello, The Globe), Laurence Ubong Williams (The Welkin, The National; Stop and Search, Theatre503), Kirsty Oswald (The Girl on the Train, UK Tour / West End; Things I Know To Be True, Frantic Assembly) and Harold Addo (Holes, Nottingham Playhouse/ UK Tour; Spring Awakening, Young Vic).

Talawa is UK's outstanding Black British Theatre Company. They have established a track rec-ord of producing work which shines a spotlight on Black artists, creating theatre for diverse audiences across the country. In their 35 year history they have mounted more than 50 ac-claimed productions.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In nine years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers, two National Theatre transfers, multiple national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won numerous Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

Digital Theatre provides digital platforms for theatregoers and arts educators. Digital Theatre was established in 2009 to offer unlimited viewing of award-winning HD quality filmed performances from the world's leading producers. Digital Theatre works in partnership with renowned theatre companies such as the Young Vic, Royal Shakespeare Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Almeida Theatre and leading West End producers. Digital Theatre specialises screening of curated live performances in high definition from multiple camera angles. The current Digital Theatre catalogue ranges from West End productions of All My Sons starring David Suchet and Zoë Wanamaker, Much Ado About Nothing with David Tennant and Catherine Tate, to Zoonation's genre-defying Some Like It Hip Hop. In 2011, the company's digital educational platform (Digital Theatre+) was launched, and currently provides students and educators in 98 countries access to invaluable on-line productions and supplementary educational resources to support the teaching of English Language Arts, Theatre Studies and Drama.