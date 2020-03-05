A MONSTER CALLS Comes to the Marlow

Olivier-award-winning production A Monster Calls offers an insight into love, life and healing in Canterbury later this month.

The show, which is based on the novel by Patrick Ness, is at The Marlowe Theatre from Tuesday 31 March to Saturday 4 April. The book sold more than a million copies and garnered critical acclaim, including an unprecedented double win of the Carnegie and Greenaway Medals for outstanding children's literature and illustration.

Inspired by an idea by writer Siobhan Dowd, the production is directed by Sally Cookson, whose theatre credits include The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Leeds Playhouse/Bridge Theatre); Jane Eyre and Peter Pan (Bristol Old Vic/National Theatre).

It tells the story of Conor (13) and his mum, who have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now Conor's mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won't stop interfering and the kids at school won't look him in the eye. Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking, to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. When it's finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

The show stars Greg Bernstein (Harry), Kaye Brown (Grandma), Rafaella Covino, Ammar Duffus (Conor), Keith Gilmore (Monster), Jade Hackett (Sully), Cora Kirk (Lily), Kel Matsena (Anton), Maria Omakinwa (Mum), Sarah Quist (Miss Godfrey), Ewan Wardrop (Dad) and Sam Wood. The cast have extensive theatre, TV and film credits.

A Monster Calls has various performance times and the show will be signed and audio-described at 2.30pm on Saturday 4 April. For details and to book tickets, go to marlowetheatre.com or call the Box Office on 01227 787787.





