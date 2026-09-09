A LAD IN PECKHAM to Open at Theatre Peckham for 40th Anniversary

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As Theatre Peckham enters its fourth decade, the South East London theatre has announced its 2026 festive production, A Lad In Peckham, running from Friday 4 to Wednesday 23 December 2026.

1 Lad. 2 Phones. 3+ Wishes. Peckham's about to get magical.

Directed by Theatre Peckham's CEO and Artistic Director Suzann McLean and reuniting the team behind the venue's previous acclaimed festive shows including writer and lyricist Geoff Aymer and composer Jordan Xavier, A Lad In Peckham follows Al, a dreamer with big ambitions and an even bigger imagination.

In its 40th anniversary year, Theatre Peckham is proud to present A Lad In Peckham to entertain family audiences this festive season. Suzann McLean said: "A Lad In Peckham captures everything that makes Theatre Peckham so special. It's a production where talent meets opportunity, bringing together professional artists and young performers from our Academy on the same stage. Audiences can expect all the magic, music and comedy of a festive spectacular and a continuing legacy that Theatre Peckham has been proud to champion for over 40 years."

Theatre Peckham has a track record of award-winning festive shows, including Rapunzel set in a Peckham hairdresser's (OFFie Nominated for Best Choreography); Scroogelicious, a remix of A Christmas Carol; and The Wonderful, inspired by Frank L Baum's The Wizard of Oz (OFFie Nominated for Best Supporting Actor).

Filled with infectious original music, hilarious comedy, audience interaction and Theatre Peckham's unique South-London community spirit, A Lad In Peckham is a heartfelt celebration of family, friendship, culture, ambition and belonging.

When a mysterious stranger and an extraordinary genie enter his life, Al finds himself swept into an adventure filled with impossible wishes, unexpected challenges and important discoveries about who he really is. As fame, fortune and temptation pull him in different directions, Al discovers that the things we truly value can't be wished into existence. Beneath larger-than-life characters and laugh-out-loud comedy lies a moving story about identity, community and finding the confidence to be yourself.

Returning as writer and lyricist Geoff Aymer says “At its core, the show is about believing in yourself, valuing your community, and recognising that the greatest gifts in life can't be granted by a genie. So always be the real version of yourself."

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