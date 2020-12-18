A HISTORY OF WATER IN THE MIDDLE EAST By Sabrina Mahfouz Released As Audio Play

The audio play of A History of Water in the Middle East by Sabrina Mahfouz directed by Stef O'Driscoll is available to listen to now until Saturday 30 January 2021 via The Royal Court Theatre's podcast channel.

Audiences can listen to the content for free but are invited to pay-what-you-can with all proceeds going directly to the brilliant team who made the work including the freelance artists - writer, director, actors, designers, stage managers, technicians and casual staff. Visit paypal.me/AHistoryOfWater to make a contribution.

As per the original production Laura Hanna, David Mumeni and Sabrina Mahfouz perform with musician Kareem Samara. Composition by Kareem Samara, sound design by Dominic Kennedy and Maria Koripas was the Movement Director and Opera coach.

The stage production was designed by Khadija Raza with lighting by Prema Mehta and video design by Charli Davis.

British-Egyptian Sabrina Mahfouz grew up with ambitions of being a spy. She has two passports, speaks two languages and has a cultural understanding of two very different countries. But when it came to applying for MI6, it turned out she wasn't quite British enough.

A History of Water in the Middle East she's on her own intelligence mission - to explore who really holds the power in and over the Middle East. In a world long obsessed with access to oil, will water soon become the natural resource that dictates control, or has it been all along?

Journeying across twelve different countries, this audio production uses theatre, poetry and music to share stories of women across the continent. From the British Imperialist ownership of natural resources, to the environmental urgency of the present, water has shaped lives, policies and fortunes - and it will shape all of our futures.

The original production of A History of Water in the Middle East ran in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Thursday 10 October 2019 - Saturday 16 November 2019.

Listen here until Saturday 30 January 2021 https://royalcourttheatre.com/podcast/special-content-a-history-of-water-in-the-middle-east-audio-play/