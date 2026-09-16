A DOLL'S HOUSE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and More Set For Theatr Clwyd Spring 2027 Season
The North Wales theatre will showcase work by directors Dena Davis, Amy Leach, and Kate Wasserberg.
The North Wales producing theatre, Theatr Clwyd, will open its spring season with Simon Stephens' adaptation of Ibsen's A Doll's House (27 Mar - 17 Apr), directed by Wales' Dena Davis who has recently finished their professional training at Theatr Clwyd.
This is followed by Linda Marshall Griffiths' reinvention of a classic, The Secret Garden (19 May - 5 Jun), inspired by Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel, directed by Amy Leach and produced with Leeds Playhouse. Finally, the world premiere of acclaimed Welsh playwright Lucie Lovatt's latest dark thriller, The Last Train For Hope (22 May - 12 Jun) and directed by Theatr Clwyd Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg.
Kate Wasserberg said, 'Escape and reinvention runs through every story in this season. These are three very different worlds - a Victorian drawing room, a high-rise garden, a farmhouse in Flintshire - but they're all asking the same question: when we find ourselves trapped in life, what does it take to break free"
The programme continues Theatr Clwyd's tradition of showcasing the next generation of Welsh theatrical talent and telling big stories in intimate moments with world-class production values.
Theatr Clwyd's 2026 successes include the launch of Wales' National Development Studio, Stiwdio Clwyd, Welsh and UK tours of Under Milk Wood, Twelfth Night and Atlantis, and co-producing the Edinburgh Fringe First award-winning Amnesia (directed by Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg).
The Autumn 2027 programme will include a co-production with the Sherman Theatre, of the world premiere of the award-winning Daf James' Princess of Wales (dates tbc)
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GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
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Phil Wang: UH OH
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/16-10/16)
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Fascinating Aida
Alhambra Theatre (3/12-3/12)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Tivoli Theatre (3/10-3/10)
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Live Odyssey
Camden Market (5/22-12/20)
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Bring Your Own Baby
Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall (9/30-9/30)
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A Message for the Future
Farnham Maltings (9/19-9/19)
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West End Divas: The Leading Ladies of Musical Theatre
Victoria Theatre Halifax (9/27-9/27)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Bristol Beacon (3/19-3/19)
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Love's Labour's Lost
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (10/08-10/11)