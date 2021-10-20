A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Be Performed at Sherman Theatre Next Month

Marking the first full-length production that Artistic Director Joe Murphy has directed since his appointment in 2019, Sherman Theatre presents a festive treat written by one of Wales's best loved playwrights, Gary Owen (Iphigenia in Splott, Killology). Set in Victorian Cardiff, Owen's adaptation sees a female Scrooge visited by three spirits, with Hannah McPake taking the title role alongside a cast of actor-musicians.

Performances run 26 November - 31 December.

Cardiff, 1843. Money is all Scrooge has. She has lots of it. It's all she has ever had but it's never made her happy. But on Christmas Eve she will meet three ghosts who will teach her the most important lesson of all. By Christmas morning she will have learned how to live for the first time.

Once again, Sherman Theatre will also be presenting a studio show for younger audiences, both in Welsh and English. Following the hugely successful bilingual production of The Ugly Duckling / Yr Hwyaden Fach Hyll in 2019, writer Katherine Chandler and director Sara Lloyd (Anfamol, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru) have teamed up again to create a delightful new production of Katherine's adaptation of The Elves and the Shoemaker / Y Coblynnod a'r Crydd. This production is performed in Welsh and English at separate performances and is specially created to provide children aged 3-6 with the perfect introduction to theatre. The Welsh translation is by Mererid Hopwood.

As with every Made at Sherman production, the two shows are entirely rehearsed, made and built under the roof of the Sherman in the heart of Cardiff.

Sherman Theatre's Artistic Director Joe Murphy said, "We are delighted to be once again able to offer our audiences joyous experiences at the theatre at Christmas. One of the things that makes the festive season so special, and this will be more important than ever this year, is the opportunity to come together and spend time with friends and family and there is no better place to do that than at the theatre. We have two wonderful adaptations from two of Wales greatest writers for the stage to share with our audiences and I am excited to welcome such brilliant casts and creative teams to the Sherman to bring these classic stories to life".

A superb cast of actor musicians, including several names familiar to Sherman Theatre audiences, has been assembled for A Christmas Carol. Hannah McPake, known to Sherman Christmas audiences for her performances as Chief Weasel in The Wind in the Willows and the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland, plays Ebenezer Scrooge. Keiron Self (Alice in Wonderland, The Wind in the Willows and more) returns to the Main House stage as Jacob Marley. Alice in Wonderland's Mad Hatter, James Ifan, also joins the cast. In their first Sherman Christmas show are musician and actor Kizzy Crawford (Keeping Faith BBC/S4C), Seiriol Davies (The Messenger Sherman Theatre; How To Win Against History), Feliks Mathur (The Cherry Orchard Union Theatre), Emmy Stonelake (Dick Whittington Theatr Clwyd) and Nadia Wyn Abouayen who is making her stage debut in A Christmas Carol. For each Main House Christmas production Sherman Theatre offers a paid entry level opportunity through its Apprentice Actor scheme. This year's Apprentice Actor is Enfys Clara.