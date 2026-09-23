5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE to Run at Network Theatre

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5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is running for 4 performances at Network Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-17, presented as part of Lambeth Fringe.

This farcical, tongue-in-cheek comedy, written by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood and directed by Fiona Cradock, is filled with innuendo, audience interaction, and delicious discoveries!

The annual Quiche Breakfast, for members of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein is here! They’re gathered in the newly renovated community centre, but all is not as picture perfect as it appears on the surface. It’s 1956 and America is uneasy about the prospect of impending nuclear attack. So, when the security system signals that one is imminent, everything changes.

The cast includes Lily Turvey as Ginny, Emily Wollenberg as Vern, Tegan Mordt as Wren, Alethea Shirilan as Dale, and Nikki Claire Durrant as Lulie.

The creative team includes Layla Jalaei as assistant director, Eddy Molis as stage manager, Finn Baker as assistant stage manager, Megan Browne as assistant lighting designer, Helen Mason and Debbie Lock on costume design, Billy Arthur providing lighting support, Patrick Philip on set build, Odysseus Bekiari handling marketing, Alex T Hornby on artwork, and Paul H Lunnon on photography.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 14 Hrs 04 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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