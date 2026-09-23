5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE to Run at Network Theatre
Directed by Fiona Cradock, the comedy follows the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein during an urgent security crisis.
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is running for 4 performances at Network Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-17, presented as part of Lambeth Fringe.
This farcical, tongue-in-cheek comedy, written by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood and directed by Fiona Cradock, is filled with innuendo, audience interaction, and delicious discoveries!
The annual Quiche Breakfast, for members of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein is here! They’re gathered in the newly renovated community centre, but all is not as picture perfect as it appears on the surface. It’s 1956 and America is uneasy about the prospect of impending nuclear attack. So, when the security system signals that one is imminent, everything changes.
The cast includes Lily Turvey as Ginny, Emily Wollenberg as Vern, Tegan Mordt as Wren, Alethea Shirilan as Dale, and Nikki Claire Durrant as Lulie.
The creative team includes Layla Jalaei as assistant director, Eddy Molis as stage manager, Finn Baker as assistant stage manager, Megan Browne as assistant lighting designer, Helen Mason and Debbie Lock on costume design, Billy Arthur providing lighting support, Patrick Philip on set build, Odysseus Bekiari handling marketing, Alex T Hornby on artwork, and Paul H Lunnon on photography.
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