48 THOUGHTS PER MINUTE to Tour UK in 2027

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UK verbatim theatre leaders The Paper Birds have joined forces with comedians Jessica Fostekew and Mark Thomas for 48 Thoughts Per Minute. This celebration of our chaotic inner thoughts will open at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich on 27th January 2027 before touring.

Returning to the company's verbatim roots, 48 Thoughts Per Minute blends real-life testimonies with sharp wit and new writing by Jessica Fostekew (Infinite Monkey Cage, Sturdy Girl Club, The Guilty Feminist) and The Paper Birds' Co-Directors Jemma McDonnell and Kylie Perry and informed by a team of academic experts including Professor Charles Fernyhough (Director of Centre for Research into Inner Experience at Durham University).

Some scientists have suggested the average human brain generates 48 thoughts per minute. So what exactly are we thinking about? Set over three minutes as one woman awaits potentially life-changing news, the show is a high-speed, humorous, relatable and stirring journey through four characters' minds and one woman's unstoppable cascade of thoughts. Brought to life by a stellar cast featuring Mark Thomas (Ordinary Decent Criminal, England & Son, The Mark Thomas Comedy Product) alongside The Paper Birds' Kylie Perry, the production transforms the theatre into a human brain, with staging, sound, and visuals shifting at breakneck speed. Audiences will have the option to join in too, sharing their thoughts via smartphone.

“The way our minds work is rarely neat and tidy, dark thoughts and humour regularly co-exist alongside the chaotic and the absurd." explains Jemma McDonnell. "Collaborating with exceptional stand-up comedians has allowed us to explore heavier themes including grief and infertility through a comedic lens, proving that it is possible to tell profound, thought-provoking stories whilst generating belly laughs and ensuring that audiences not only have a fantastic night out, but also leave with brilliant conversation starters.”

Jessica Fostekew added “Collaborating with Jemma and Kylie on this project has been the most excellent fun. They are a joy to build characters and worlds with. I have particularly loved the academic research involved in the making of this play and learning so much about thinking, internal experience and what that looks like in scientific terms. It's been so mind-bending that it has been like becoming a philosopher and a child-again all at once. And I'm proud of how funny we have been able to make this show too, especially considering the messy complexity of the subject matter. I'm excited to set it free and see it fly."

Established in 2003, The Paper Birds is an Arts Council England NPO, widely recognised as UK leaders in devised verbatim theatre. Operating as both artists and educators, this female-led company prides itself on making complex social and political subjects accessible. As "quiet rebels", they use thought-provoking theatre to spark conversation and empower audiences to act on issues that matter to them. Over the last twenty-plus years, The Paper Birds participation work has empowered thousands of young people at schools and colleges nationally and internationally. Reflecting their massive influence on contemporary education, The Paper Birds are a prescribed practitioner for AQA A-Level Drama and are highly recommended by the WJEC and Pearson exam boards, driving huge demand and bringing younger audiences into venues nationwide.

Tour Dates

MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton: 7pm, 2nd & 3rd February 2027

Tickets on sale now at https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/48-thoughts-per-minute-2027/

Corn Exchange, Newbury: 7pm, 9th & 10th February 2027

Tickets on sale now at https://cornexchangenew.com/events/48-thoughts-per-minute

Jersey Arts Centre, Saint Helier: 7pm, 17th & 18th February 2027

Tickets on sale soon

Derby Theatre: 23rd & 24th February 2027

Tickets on sale soon

Sheffield Theatres: 25th & 26th February 2027

Tickets on sale now https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/48-thoughts-per-minute

Warwick Arts Centre: 2pm & 7:45pm, 3rd & 4th March 2027

Tickets on sale now at https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/U1y-48-thoughts-per-minute/

Chelmsford Theatre: 7pm 9th March 2027 & 2pm 10th March 2027

Tickets on sale now at https://www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/events/48-thoughts-per-minute

Lakeside Arts, Nottingham: 7:30pm, 15th & 16th March 2027

Tickets on sale now at https://www.lakesidearts.org.uk/event/48-thoughts-per-minute/

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: 7:30pm, 18th & 19th March 2027

Tickets on sale now at https://www.thelbt.org/whats-on/drama/48-thoughts-per-minute/

HOME, Manchester: 7:30pm, 23rd March 2027 & 1pm, 24th March 2027

Tickets on general sale from 30th October

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