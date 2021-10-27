45north Announces Second Seed Comission Scheme For 2021

45North today announces the return of their Seed Commission Scheme for 2021. Following the first scheme which ran in Spring/Summer 2021 and supported trans and gender non-conforming artists, the Autumn/Winter 2021 Seed Commission Scheme will focus on supporting South Asian artists working across a variety of disciplines to develop an idea for live theatre.

Three South Asian artists will each receive a fee of £1000, access to rehearsal or office space for a week and £750 towards collaborator fees. In addition, they will receive 15 hours of mentorship and one-to-one support from Atri Banerjee, the curator and facilitator of the second initiative, as they develop a partial, or what the scheme refers to as a '0.5', draft of their work across 6-week period throughout November 2021 - January 2022.

Atri Banerjee said today, "I'm delighted to be working with 45North on the second round of their 2021 Commission Scheme. In the wake of the crisis we have all been through as an industry, and perhaps an emerging feeling that work needs to be 'safe' in order to be viable, it is more vital than ever to support new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible in live theatre. In the same way, we need to keep supporting voices from underrepresented groups. I feel passionately about the multiplicity of identity that can be held under the 'South Asian' umbrella. I really look forward to meeting other artists from South Asian communities and working with them to develop their ideas, passions and creations."

Applications are open to theatre-makers, writers, devisors, directors, and designers who are of South Asian heritage.

For further information and details on how to apply please visit: https://www.forty-fivenorth.com/career-support

Applications are open until Monday 8 November at 10am with selected candidates invited for interview mid-November. Those applying must be available for the development period between November 2021 and January 2022.

Atri Banerjee is a Resident Director at the Almeida Theatre. In 2019, he won The Stage Debut Award for Best Director and was nominated for the UK Theatre Award for Best Director for his production of Hobson's Choice at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester, where he was Trainee Director. His Assistant/Associate directing credits there include West Side Story, The Mysteries (also tour), Happy Days, The Almighty Sometimes, Jubilee (also Lyric Hammersmith Theatre) and Our Town. Other directing credits include Hidden Fires, Name, Place, Animal, Thing ( Almeida Theatre), Harm (Bush Theatre), Europe (LAMDA) and Utopia (Royal Exchange); and as assistant/associate, The Nico Project (Manchester International Festival/Melbourne International Arts Festival) and The Son (Kiln Theatre).